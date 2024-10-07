Gigs in Glasgow: Stereophonics announced for Glasgow Summer Sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stereophonics announce ‘Stadium Anthems - Summer 25’ which is their first tour in three years

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the UK’s most enduring and loved bands Stereophonics have today (Monday 7 October) announced their biggest ever tour for summer 2025 including a headline show at Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park on Saturday 28 June 2025.

The ‘Stadium Anthems’ tour promises to be a journey through the band’s incredible career, with no hit left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three customers will have access to the Three presale from 9am on Wednesday 9 October. To access, Three customers should download and register on the Three+ rewards app.

Although Kelly has been busy touring and recording with Far From Saints and his acclaimed solo album and tour Inevitable Incredible, this will be Stereophonics first tour in three years.

Starting in Belfast at Belsonic, Stereophonics will play some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest venues including Dublin St. Anne’s Park, Cork Virgin Media Park, London Finsbury Park, Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions. The tour culminates with a huge hometown return to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Kelly said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This brand-new stadium tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from a new studio album landing in 2025. Special guests for the tour will be announced in due course.

Fans signed up to the Glasgow Summer Sessions database will have access to a presale from 9am on Thursday 10thOctober before tickets go on general sale from 9am the following day here.