King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut is arguably one of Glasgow’s best known music venues having launched the careers of many huge bands and musicians.
The venue on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre has been at the forefront of the Scottish music scene for more than three decades and continues to be a strong part of the city’s musical heritage.
Everyone knows the story about Oasis at Tut’s, but we wanted to look at some of the other well known bands who also started their careers playing at the small intimate venue with the likes of Joe Strummer even appearing on stage.
Take a look back at some of the big acts who made an appearance at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.
1. Blur
There was around 40 people in the crowd to watch Blur perform at King Tut's in July 1990. The following year, the venue was turning people away from the door after they released the single ‘There’s No Other Way’ which ended up in the UK top 10.
2. Oasis
Three bands were meant to play the end of Mayfest at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in 1993 - Boyfriend, 18 Wheeler, and Sister Lovers. Oasis were not added to the line-up by the promoter but demanded to be added to the bill. On the night they performed four songs to a small crowd which included Alan McGee who would go on to sign them to Creation Records.
3. The Killers
Las Vegas rockers made their debut at King Tut's in 2004 a couple of weeks after the release of their debut album Hot Fuss which shot the band to stardom. 14 years after this gig, they returned to the venue on St Vincent Street an hour after headlining TRNSMT to play an intimate gig to 300 people.
4. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Paolo Nutini made his debut at Tuts when he was just 17 in 2004. Paolo has said he’d much rather perform multiple nights at King Tut’s than play at a massive venue and has always returned to the venue over the years.