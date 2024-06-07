Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall first opened its doors in the city centre back in October 1990 with the venue being a replacement for St Andrew’s Hall which was destroyed by fire in the early sixties.
The venue was officially opened by The Princess Royal with the Scottish National Orchestra (now known as The Royal Scottish National Orchestra) giving the first performance at the concert hall.
Glasgow’s very own The Blue Nile were were the first non-classical music act to appear at the venue over 30 years ago with many more notable names taking to the stage.
Here are some of the most famous names to have performed at the venue.
1. Johnny Cash
One of the biggest names to have performed at the Royal Concert Hall since it opened in 1990 is Johnny Cash. The American singer-songwriter made his final appearance in Glasgow at the venue in April 1991. On the night he played songs such as "Ring of Fire", "Folsom Prison Blues" and "Jackson".
2. Lou Reed
Lou Reed played the Royal Concert Hall on two occasions with his final appearance in Glasgow coming at the venue in September 2000 on his Ecstasy tour. On the night he performed songs such as "Sweet Jane", "Perfect Day" and "Vicious".
3. The Blue Nile
The Blue Nile were the first non-classical artists to play on the stage of Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in 1990. PJ Moore of the Blue Nile recalled "The venue was due to open just days after we were scheduled to complete the 1990 debut tour and we just nagged until they agreed to open early.
Other than “dry run” daytime test events, The Blue Nile were indeed first to headline there."
4. Tony Bennett
The legendary Tony Bennett was no stranger to Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall as he performed at the venue on seven occasions between 1997 and 2017.
