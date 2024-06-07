3 . The Blue Nile

The Blue Nile were the first non-classical artists to play on the stage of Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in 1990. PJ Moore of the Blue Nile recalled "The venue was due to open just days after we were scheduled to complete the 1990 debut tour and we just nagged until they agreed to open early. Other than “dry run” daytime test events, The Blue Nile were indeed first to headline there."