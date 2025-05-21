Clyde Chorus, a three-day long multi-venue music event marking Glasgow’s 850th anniversary and celebrating its UNESCO City of Music status, has announced a trio of vibrant fringe events taking place across the city next week from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 May 2025.

The celebrations will begin on Thursday 29 May with a riverside procession, inviting the public to enjoy a short joyful procession along the Clyde. The festivities start at 4.45pm leaving from Millenium Square, Pacific Quay (between BBC and Glasgow Science Centre) with energetic performances from local dance companies Indepen-dance and YDance, before the group sets off at 5pm.

Led by the Lord Provost backed by the stirring sounds of the Govan Community Pipe Band and the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band, the route will cross Bell’s Bridge and finish up at the Crowne Plaza. The event is free and open to all, with a warm invitation extended to residents and visitors alike to help mark the city’s big birthday.

On Saturday 31 May, the spotlight turns to Govan, where a host of community choirs will gather to perform on a dedicated outdoor stage at the Precinct/Square Area at Greenwall Street/Govan Cross. Running from 12 noon until 6pm, the free event promises a day of joyful harmony and musical pride, as choirs from across Glasgow fill the square with song and celebrate the power of collective voices.

That evening, Glasgow Science Centre’s IMAX will host a very different kind of performance as Sonica, Cryptic’s biennial festival dedicated to world-class audiovisual art and sound, presents UAXUCTUM, a live audiovisual experience from Glasgow based visual artist and composer Konx-om-Pax.

The show, which begins at 7:30pm, fuses experimental sound with mesmerising generative visuals, drawing influence from modular synth pioneer Morton Subotnick and modern classical icon Krzysztof Penderecki. The result is a truly immersive sensory experience where light and sound merge into a dazzling, otherworldly spectacle. Tickets are available to purchase now here.

These newly announced Fringe Events join an already packed Clyde Chorus lineup, which features everything from grassroots gigs to orchestral showcases, family events, electronic performances, and genre-spanning collaborations. Highlights include Nina Nesbitt at the Pearce Institute, Lucia & The Best Boys at The Savings Bank, and a special Celtic Connections night.

Elsewhere, audiences can catch a tea dance with the Lou Hickey Band, a showcase of up-and-coming talent from Glasgow’s music colleges at SWG3, and performances presented in partnership with Glasgow Mela, Glasgow Jazz Festival, Ando Glaso Collective and Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School.

Clyde Chorus aims to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s deep musical roots and exciting creative future, with events taking place across iconic venues and unexpected community spaces. With the addition of these new fringe events, the festival continues to champion local talent, celebrate diversity, and bring communities together through the shared language of music.With some shows already sold out, fans are advised to purchase their tickets soon to avoid disappointment. For full listings and ticket details, visit clydechorus.co.uk .