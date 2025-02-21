The Apollo on Renfield Street was Scotland’s leading music venue where some of the biggest and most recognisable names in the business performed during the 1970s and 1980s.
Andy Summers of The Police gave a great insight into the venue in his autobiography "One Train Later" when he wrote: "Back in the dressing room, drenched in sweat and sitting among piles of little tartan-wrapped presents, we remarked about the bouncing balcony, amazed that the whole thing didn't collapse."
The building was demolished in September 1987 following a fire and although it hasn’t been a part of Glasgow life for almost 40 years, Glaswegians and musicians still have fond memories of the venue.
We asked our readers about their memories of the old venue and the best acts that they saw there with over 300 people getting in touch with their suggestions.
Here are some of the greatest bands and musicians to play The Apollo in Glasgow.
1. Status Quo
One reader got in touch saying: "Status Quo rocking the Apollo - seen them every time they promoted a new album." The band performed at the venue an incredible 25 times with them performing at Green's Playhouse twice in the early seventies. | Getty Images
2. Queen
Queen's debut at the venue is something of Glasgow legend as the band supported Mott The Hoople in November 1973. They would go on to headline The Apollo seven times after that with people having fond memories of their two gigs in 1979. | Getty Images
3. AC/DC
Plenty of our readers got in touch with us saying that AC/DC gigs at The Apollo were the most memorable. The band performed at the venue 9 times. The most memorable of these gigs was on 30 April 1978 when AC/DC recorded their first live album 'If You Want Blood You've Got It' at the Apollo, their only live recording with Bon Scott. The band played their encore dressed in the full Scotland strips celebrating the Scots participation in the upcoming 1978 World Cup finals in Argentina. | Getty Images
4. David Bowie
Speaking ahead of his gig at The Apollo in 1978, David Bowie said: “I started off here about ten years ago or something like that and it has always been a favourite of mine. It’s an exceptionally exciting audience to work to. They just seem very intoxicated with the idea of a theatrical show.” | Getty Images
