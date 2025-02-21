3 . AC/DC

Plenty of our readers got in touch with us saying that AC/DC gigs at The Apollo were the most memorable. The band performed at the venue 9 times. The most memorable of these gigs was on 30 April 1978 when AC/DC recorded their first live album 'If You Want Blood You've Got It' at the Apollo, their only live recording with Bon Scott. The band played their encore dressed in the full Scotland strips celebrating the Scots participation in the upcoming 1978 World Cup finals in Argentina. | Getty Images