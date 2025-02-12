Glasgow band billed as 'Scottish act of the year' launch new single

Glasgow band Bottle Rockets are set to launch a new single

Glasgow-based indie four-piece Bottle Rockets have announced infectious new single Video Call – an uplifting anthem blending introspective songwriting, soaring vocals, and driving guitars for a powerful listen.

Out Thursday 20th February, the song’s relatable lyrics explore emotional distance and avoidance in relationships, drawing from real-life experiences to touch on themes of letting go of the past, finding the strength to walk away when something no longer serves you, and the emotional toll of seeking approval and connection from someone who isn't fully present.

In short, it’s a track for anyone who has experienced the sharp pain of heartbreak – and now wants to embrace the empowerment of choosing to move forward.“Video call is about grasping onto the final tethers of a relationship that is coming to an end – even if you don’t necessarily want it to,” explained the band.

“It explores coming to terms with this fact and ultimately going through the motions toward acceptance and moving on. We hope the song encourages listeners to embrace that feeling of empowerment!”

Crowned winners of BBC Introducing's Scottish Act of the Year 2024, Bottle Rockets expertly blend alternative rock, indie and introspective pop for a unique sound that’s simultaneously familiar yet fresh.

Comprising vocalist Kenzi Murray, guitarist John Tamburrini, bassist Andrew Cummings and drummer Sam Rae, the group have been making waves in Scotland over the past six months, with fans new and old praising their songwriting for its skillful exploration of relationships, self-discovery and navigating the emotional landscapes of modern life.

Having also won Best Alt/Rock at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA) in 2023, and drawn huge crowds for performances at TRNSMT, Belladrum and the coveted closing slot at Tenement Trail, Bottle Rockets are fast becoming one of Scotland’s most exciting new musical acts – and 2025 looks set to be their biggest and most exciting year so far, with their debut EP dropping in the spring.

10/05 - Glasgow King Tuts - Road to The Great Escape

15/05 - Brighton Dust - The Great Escape