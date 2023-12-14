Glasgow Concerts: 8 of the best bands and musicians to see in Glasgow in 2024

Huge bands and musicians will be heading to Glasgow in 2024

Glasgow is a city that takes its music seriously with there being plenty of huge bands and artists heading to the city in 2024.

As well as hosting huge festivals such as Celtic Connections and TRNSMT, there will also be some other major concerts happening in Glasgow next year.

We've put together a list of some of the biggest acts coming to Glasgow in 2024 which includes everyone from former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to P!nk.

1 . The Killers The Killers are set to play three nights in a row at Glasgow's OVO Hydro between Tuesday, 25 June - Thursday, 27 June 2024. The tour celebrates 20 years of hits after the release of their debut album Hot Fuss in 2004.

2 . P!nk Enjoy a memorable night at Hampden Park with P!nk who will play at the national stadium for two nights on her world tour Summer Carnival. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

3 . Foo Fighters The Foo Fighters will perform at Hampden Park on June, 17 2024. It will be the first time that the band have performed in Glasgow in almost five years