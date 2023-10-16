Liam Gallagher announces major Glasgow concerts as part of Definitely Maybe tour

The former Oasis frontman is heading to Glasgow next summer to celebrate 30 years of Oasis’ debut album

It has been announced that Liam Gallagher will be heading to Glasgow next year as part of his Definitely Maybe tour.

He is set to play two concerts at the Hydro on 19 and 20 June 2024 with him also heading to Sheffield, Cardiff, London and Manchester before his two nights in Glasgow.

The tour will mark 30 years since Oasis released their debut album in August 1994 with Gallagher promising that he will play some Oasis B-sides on this tour as well as the album in full. Taking to social media he also revealed that he would be performing ‘Half the World Away’ which is usually sung by brother Noel.

Glasgow holds a special place in the heart of Gallagher as Oasis got their first big breakthrough in the city at King Tuts Wah Wah Hut on St Vincent Street when Creation Records founder Alan McGee offered them a record deal after hearing them perform four songs.

Gallagher last appeared in Glasgow during June 2022 when he played a huge gig at Hampden Park on his C’mon You Know tour with the gigs at the OVO Hydro likely to sell out.