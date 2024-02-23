Glasgow in the Eighties: 14 of the all-time best Glasgow albums of the 1980s

The eighties was a great time to be discovering new music in Glasgow as many new bands appeared on the scene and played at some memorable venues in the city.

On the cusp of the decade, independent Glasgow label Postcard Records were founded by Alan Horne which had the motto of being "The Sound of Young Scotland" An honourable mention on this list has to go to East Kilbride bands Aztec Camera and The Jesus and Mary Chain who released exceptional albums during the decade. High Land, Hard Rain and Psychocandy are two of the greatest Scottish albums of all time.

Sadly, going to gigs in Glasgow sadly changed during the middle of the decade as the Glasgow Apollo closed their doors in June 1985 with the building on Renfield Street being demolished two years later following a fire.

Here is a look at some of the best albums which Glasgow produced during the 1980s

1 . Hats - The Blue Nile Hats was released in 1989 and was the second studio album released by The Blue Nile. It contains the singles "The Downtown Lights", "Headlights on the Parade" and "Saturday Night". Practically perfect. A special mention to the bands debut album which is also another belter that was released in 1984.

2 . New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) - Simple Minds This album was a real turning point for Simple Minds as they gained commercial success across the UK and Europe. It includes hits such as "Someone Somewhere in Summertime’", "Promised You a Miracle" and "Glittering Prize". Other notable albums which the band released during the decade was Sparkle In The Rain and Once Upon A Time.

3 . Raintown - Deacon Blue Featuring an image of the West End from Oscar Marzaroli as the album cover, Raintown is very much an album about Glasgow and arguably Deacon Blue’s finest piece of work. The title track was inspired by Ricky Ross’ walks to work at St Columba’s school in Maryhill. Other great tunes on the album include "Dignity" which has become a Scottish anthem as well as "Chocolate Girl" and "Loaded".