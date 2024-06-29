Glasgow rapper Bemz has returned to the scene with dynamic new single Rowdy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow rapper Bemz has returned to the scene with a dynamic new single, Rowdy - out now.

Made in collaboration with Paisley hip hop artist Washington, the uplifting and energetic new track is an “ode to two locals boys becoming hard working men” and represents a shift in sound for Bemz, who has previously focused on the emotional themes of family, home and self-acceptance, particularly with SAY Award-nominated EP, Nova’s Dad. Showcasing a compelling synergy between the two talented artists, Rowdy combines driving, high energy beats and infectious rhythm with masterful lyrics, resulting in an authentic and engaging sound that fans old and new will want to play on repeat this summer and beyond.

“Rowdy is a straight-forward ode to how far we’ve both come on our journey from locals boys to hardworking men,” explained Bemz, who was named winner of DJ Mag’s Breakthrough MC/Vocalist Best of British Award, and was on the judging panel for BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year 2024.

“The sound is very different from what I would usually put out – it’s more up beat and in your face, rather than lowkey.

“The writing process was very simple. When I heard Washington’s verse on the track, I knew I had to put something on to match his energy, and the single was born. The track also differs from previous collaborations between myself and Washington, so it shows our growth and development as artists, too.”

You can find the new track here. The single release comes as Bemz prepares for M4 Festival, Scotland’s newest one-day live music event, which takes over Barras Art and Design (BAaD) on Saturday, August 3 2024.

As festival founder, Bemz has brought together an impressive lineup of local talent for the inaugural event, including hip hop, rap, grime, R&B, afro beat and acoustic artists, shining a spotlight on Scotland’s vibrant creative community.

Held in collaboration with DF Concerts, M4 Festival will see Bemz take to the stage alongside Becky Sikasa, Joell, Gaia Jeannot, Dija, IsoYso and many more up-and-coming local acts. Tickets are on sale now here and cost £15 plus booking fee.

Winner of DJ Mag’s Breakthrough MC/Vocalist Best of British Award, Bemz - aka Jubemi Iyiku - is only getting started. Born in Nigeria, Bemz moved to south London with his parents and six siblings when he was just four. Ten years later, his father decided he should escape the chaos of London and move north to Scotland, where he lived with his aunt and uncle in Stranraer. It was here that Bemz found his voice.