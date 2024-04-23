Glasgow School of Art: 6 famous musicians who studied at Glasgow School of Art

Many famous faces have attended the Glasgow School of Art with the likes of Robbie Coltrane and Muriel Gray being part of the art schools alumni.

The Mackintosh Building faces an uncertain future after the building was seriously damaged by fire in 2014 and then destroyed by a subsequent blaze in 2018, which left nothing but the shell of the notable Glasgow building. There are plans in place to rebuild ‘The Mack’ but there is no end date on completion at time of writing.

Music fans can thank the Glasgow School of Art for producing some of the city’s finest bands as both Travis and Franz Ferdinand emerged from the art school back in the day with members of both bands being former students at the school.

Here are some of the famous musicians which attended the art school.

1 . Bob Hardy Franz Ferdinand bassist Bob Hardy attended Glasgow School of Art.

2 . Travis Travis members Fran Healy and Dougie Payne were both students at Glasgow School of Art. Healy joined the band on the day that he enrolled at the art school during the autumn of 1991. It would be through Healy's friendship with Payne that he would later become Travis' bass player.

3 . Scott Hutchison Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchison formed the band in 2013, shortly after graduating from the Glasgow School of Art with a degree in illustration. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

4 . Sharleen Spiteri Texas lead singer and guitarist Sharleen Spiteri used to attend Saturday classes at the Glasgow School of Art with her also working at Irvine Rusk on West Nile Street so she could afford to buy brushes and paints.