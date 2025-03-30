Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local singer took to the stage for the second night of his hometown residency at the Glasgow School of Art.

If night one was an emotionally charged return, night two of Joesef’s residency at the Glasgow School Of Art was marked by sheer euphoria. The 29-year-old said he has been away doing “stuff” since debut album Permanent Damage was released in 2023. In the years preceding that album, it felt like the sky was the limit for the Glasgow-born singer-songwriter.

Named breakthrough artist of the year by the Scottish Music Awards, playing his first show at King Tut's having only released clips online. Not to mention collaborating with Loyle Carner. All that is to say that he has been missed since his last Glasgow headlining performance at the Barrowlands in 2023. Bounding on stage to opening number Stephanie's Place, from minute one it felt like a night that would be nothing if not joyous.

From there, the night continued at a similar pace until a short break to acknowledge the mothers in the crowd, including his new boyfriend's mum and his own - no card, just £50 Monzo'd over - Joesef jokes.

Joesef, from the East End of the city, is someone who wears what he is on his sleeve, sometimes funky, sometimes pure electropop. All of it combines at times to create something that is completely devoid of pretence. His body of work is an exercise in what can be done in a genre that could be seen to verge into cheesy when done by others.

There's a nod to his funk-soul influences during the encore as he plays Sister Sledge's Thinking of You, a live staple. By then, the Art School is literally bouncing. The soundbooth appears to be ready for take off as fans are fully into Joesef and his return. And let's hope that it isn't a short return, it feels as though the next steps for Joesef could be huge. He has returned to Glasgow permanently and there is clearly an adoring fan base in the city. If these three nights are anything to go by, he seems set to capitalise on it. It could be another big year ahead for the singer songwriter.