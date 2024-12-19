I saw Midge Ure play his greatest hits at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall

A night filled with pop standards as Cambuslang singer Midge Ure returned to familiar territory with a gig in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midge Ure made his return back to Glasgow last night at the Royal Concert Hall on his ‘Catalogue, The Hits Tour’.Having celebrated his 70th birthday with a sold out show at the historic Royal Albert Hall in October 2023, the Cambuslang-born musician set out on a 22 date UK tour over the course of November and December.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Midge Ure said: “I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love. This ‘Catalogue’ tour will allow me to not only play a wide selection of hits from my past but perform some of the most requested favourites.“Revisiting these moments from my musical life is something I am really looking forward to sharing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the lights started to drop at the Royal Concert Hall, the excitement in the audience continued to build. A loud roar went up as he took to the stage and opened his set with Rich Kids song “Marching Men”.

What followed was a journey through the breadth of his phenomenal musical career which has spanned 50 years that included several Ultravox hits including “Lament”, “Vienna” and “Love’s Great Adventure”.

There was also a few cracking covers with “The Boys Are Back In Town” being a real highlight on the night - although his time with the band was brief, Phil Lynott became pals with Midge and persuaded hit to take a break from writing the first Ultravox record and to play guitar for Thin Lizzy.

The audience were all on their feet for “Dancing With Tears in My Eyes” before Midge and his band left the stage. They returned for a rendition of “The Voice” before he wished everyone a happy Christmas and safe New Year.

You can read our interview with Midge Ure about Glasgow memories here.