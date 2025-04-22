Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A documentary charting the rise of one of Scotland’s most important bands will get a home release next week.

Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound celebrated its World Premiere at SXSW 2024 and its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest later that year. The film was released in UK cinemas as a one night only event in November last year.

Now the film is coming to DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download from Monday, 28 April.

The documentary charts the rise of a band who as stated by John Peel, relayed by Stuart Braithwaite, that wasn’t expected to be enjoyed by “more than a few weirdos”. It charts the Glasgow post-rockers from their Young Team days to their unlikely push for a number one album.

It is the story of a band that in theory could have, and maybe should have, had everything going against them and ending up becoming one of the most enduring bands of the decade. And how everything should have been against even recording an album that would eventually see them reach a chart-topping success that is unprecedented.

The documentary does a lot well. It has access to archive footage, not just from traditional places, but also from band members and those associated with the band and that footage truly shows the best of Mogwai, live and at their loudest, ethereal selves.

There’s a who’s who of contributors including Ian Rankin and Alex Kapranos. Each of whom are there to explain exactly what Mogwai means to them and how the band has impacted their lives. One of the most important sections shows the band giving back to the city that spawned them, in what is an incredibly heartwarming tale.

At the heart of the documentary, and what makes it such an enduring watch is also what makes the band so special. It is the dichotomy between what should be and what should not be. It is the loud and quiet of Mogwai.

For anyone interested in the story of one of Scotland’s great bands, this documentary is an absolute must watch.

Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound is released on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download from Monday, 28 April.