I went to see the new musical about the Bay City Rollers at the Pavilion Theatre

Rollers Forever is a coming of age tale that gleefully illustrates the experience of a teenager during the 70s - the height of Bay City Rollers fame.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best Friends Susan and Jenny undergo a quest to meet their favourite band and see them play live, with hit songs cleverly intertwined in the story. It is a nostalgic exploration of friendship and adventure, underpinned by fandom and how it materialised for the act that set a path for Scottish rock and roll and inspired generations of hopeful musicians.

Award winning playwright Danny McCahon created the script, with Liz Carruthers directing. Original Bay City Roller Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood offered artistic consultation and John McLaughlin, who manages the band and plays keys in the current set up, is named as producer. For McLaughlin, the Rollers were the first live act he ever saw on television, and he remembers being in “total awe” as a young guy, seeing musicians who sounded like him paraded in tartan made him believe he could do it too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an engaging storyline, with a healthy seam of heartfelt and humorous moments. The audience was enthusiastic throughout, swaying tartan sashes when each song was performed. The atmosphere livened as the play ran its course. There was a surprise appearance from Woody as the show closed, much to the appreciation of everyone there.

The show was entertaining, with a variety of performances that kept rhythm straight through. It’s playing at Glasgow’s Pavilion until 30th August and tickets can be purchased here.

Chiara Sparkes, whose theatre credits range from Mamma Mia! and Glasgow Girls to Sleeping Beauty and The Yellow on the Broom, says the show has struck a personal chord: “When I told my gran I was in this show, she booked tickets straight away — I couldn’t believe how many secret Rollers fans I had in the family!” she said. “There’s something really powerful about telling a story that means so much to so many.”

Dani Heron, recently seen in Alright Sunshine, FLEG and in the award winning West End production of Chariots of Fire, said the buzz around the production has been unlike anything she’s experienced. “My mum had tickets before I’d even accepted the part,” she said. “She and my auntie were huge fans — there’s real excitement around this one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Harkins reflected on the show’s emotional pull. “The Rollers’ music is tied to people’s lives and memories,” he said.

The show is further anchored by legendary original Bay City Roller Stuart “Woody” Wood, who acts as artistic consultant: “It’s great that the story is being seen through the eyes of the amazing BCR fans… it’s their turn to shine!” he said. “The show will be full of pure nostalgia, great songs and great fun and hopefully transport the fans back to the most incredible times, unlikely to be repeated.”