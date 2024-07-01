In Pictures: I saw LCD Soundsytem's majestic gig at the Barrowland Ballroom

While the band attracted tens of thousands of music fans to a Glastonbury set on Friday afternoon with their genre-defining punk-funk electro beats, by Sunday evening they had made the journey north to play to a much more intimate crowd at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for the first of three sold out performances.

Hailing from New York City, LCD Soundsystem could easily garner a crowd at the Hydro but it was a personal choice to play the East End stage, one motivated by sentimentality - as lead vocalist James Murphy told the audience it’s his ‘favourite venue in [his] favourite city in the world’.

It’s no surprise either. From the stage to the dance floor a reciprocal energy was emitted through music that suited the room and a crowd that genuinely loved the music.

Glaswegians across the generations let loose as the group worked through their catalogue over two hours including earlier hit singles from 2002 through to their latest album American Dream. It was during the band’s tour of this album in 2017 that they last visited and played in Glasgow.

It was a night that will go down in Barrowland history - and I am deeply envious of people with tickets for the next two shows. Here’s what last night’s gig looked like:

