The Irish singer-songwriter took over the stage at Glasgow Green, currently set up to host TRNSMT this weekend, warming up the site to a crowd of 25,000 during the final UK stop of his Unheard Unearthed tour promoting his third studio album.
Hozier was joined by his nine-piece ensemble, as well as three support acts including Brittany Howard, Lord Huron and Ye Vagabonds, for the sellout event which was well received by Glaswegians across generations.
The musician soared into the public sphere with his hit song Take Me To Church, which peaked at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and established him as a serious and provocative artist. While initially many presumed Hozier would be a one-hit-wonder he has proved otherwise, as in his own words, he sells more tickets now than he did back then which can largely be attributed to his popularity on TikTok introducing his music to a younger age group. An energised performer at the top of his game, Hozier is ready for his second act.
We attended the concert last night and here’s what we saw:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.