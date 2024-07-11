In Pictures: I watched Hozier dazzle Glasgow Green for the final UK show of his tour

Kaitlin Wraight
By Kaitlin Wraight

Video Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST

Hozier performed to an enthusiastic audience in the East End before embarking on a string on US dates to promote his latest album.

The Irish singer-songwriter took over the stage at Glasgow Green, currently set up to host TRNSMT this weekend, warming up the site to a crowd of 25,000 during the final UK stop of his Unheard Unearthed tour promoting his third studio album.

Hozier was joined by his nine-piece ensemble, as well as three support acts including Brittany Howard, Lord Huron and Ye Vagabonds, for the sellout event which was well received by Glaswegians across generations.

The musician soared into the public sphere with his hit song Take Me To Church, which peaked at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and established him as a serious and provocative artist. While initially many presumed Hozier would be a one-hit-wonder he has proved otherwise, as in his own words, he sells more tickets now than he did back then which can largely be attributed to his popularity on TikTok introducing his music to a younger age group. An energised performer at the top of his game, Hozier is ready for his second act.  

We attended the concert last night and here’s what we saw:

The singer-songwriter from Bray, Ireland warmed up what is to be TRNSMT’s main stage ahead of the festival this weekend.

1. Hozier

The singer-songwriter from Bray, Ireland warmed up what is to be TRNSMT's main stage ahead of the festival this weekend.

Brittany Howard and her band were one of three support acts at Glasgow Green which also included Ye Vagabonds and Lord Huron.

2. Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard and her band were one of three support acts at Glasgow Green which also included Ye Vagabonds and Lord Huron.

Brittany Howard accompanied Hozier on the UK and Ireland side of his tour promoting Unreal Unearthed, his third studio album in a decade.

3. Brittany Howard backing singers.

Brittany Howard accompanied Hozier on the UK and Ireland side of his tour promoting Unreal Unearthed, his third studio album in a decade.

Brittany Howard and her band hail from Alabama USA.

4. Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard and her band hail from Alabama USA.

