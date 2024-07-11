The Irish singer-songwriter took over the stage at Glasgow Green , currently set up to host TRNSMT this weekend, warming up the site to a crowd of 25,000 during the final UK stop of his Unheard Unearthed tour promoting his third studio album.

The musician soared into the public sphere with his hit song Take Me To Church, which peaked at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and established him as a serious and provocative artist. While initially many presumed Hozier would be a one-hit-wonder he has proved otherwise, as in his own words, he sells more tickets now than he did back then which can largely be attributed to his popularity on TikTok introducing his music to a younger age group. An energised performer at the top of his game, Hozier is ready for his second act.