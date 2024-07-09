Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s biggest music festival is returning to Glasgow Green in just a few days for its 2024 edition. This year’s lineup pushes indie rock and roll and dance music with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlining across the weekend. While Saturday and Sunday are completely sold out, there are still a few remaining tickets for Friday 12 July.

Ahead of the festival we caught up with DF Concerts director Geoff Ellis on the festival site. He gave some insight into changes being made this year to improve experiences, why it’s important to give a platform to Scottish artists and the weight of upholding Glasgow’s worldwide reputation as a live music destination.

He said: “A few changes to the site. We’ve got a new headline sponsor, Rockstar. We’ve got the hang out area, a new area for over 18s. It’s a bar with a canopy over it so you can sit inside and have a drink. Bongo’s Bingo will be there so that should be a lot of fun. We’ve got a reset area where people can go and chill out. Literally recharge themselves and their phone batteries.

“The lineup is the big thing really. Calvin Harris and Gerry Cinnamon are the two Scottish headliners and then there’s Liam Gallagher doing his Definitely Maybe set which will be wonderful as well. All the Scottish acts like Garbage and Snuts, Dylan John Thomas. Lots of really young and emerging artists as well on the River Stage.

“We keep evolving. We’ve moved some stuff which has enabled other parts of the site to be opened up. The confines of the site generally are the same so it’s just about tweaking things. Making general improvements.

“Glasgow has a UNESCO City of Music status and deservedly so. Through King Tut’s, which is our venue, we’ve been promoting bands who go onto arenas and stadiums. I think over 60 percent of acts who play at the Hydro previously played at King Tut’s on their way up. There’s lots of great venues in the city, lots of great spots to see live music at a grassroots level. And probably more so than anywhere else. There’s about seven or eight gigs every night of the week in Glasgow which is phenomenal considering the size of its population.

“Then you’ve got the bigger venues like the Barrowlands, the O2 Academy, and then obviously the Hydro for bigger acts. Stadiums as well. Glasgow has always been a live music city. We’ve always produced musicians and TRNSMT plays its role in that. We’re the largest festival in Scotland and one of the largest in the UK. It’s great to have our home here in the City Centre.