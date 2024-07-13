Over 50,000 fans welcomed Rockstar Energy Presents TRNSMT back to Glasgow Green yesterday, cheering for some spectacular headliners Liam Gallagher, along with Garbage, The Snuts, Declan McKenna, crowd favourite Sugababes, and many more.

Day one of Scotland’s biggest music festival did not disappoint, with even the sunshine making an appearance.

Fans were treated to a line up of amazing artists, but also a few surprise sets. Singer and DJ Craig David and Love Island contestant turned RnB star Wes Nelson, surprised those who arrived early with a performance at the Dodgems leaving early festival goers speechless.

Travis came home to make their first ever TRNSMT appearance with a secret acoustic set at one of the site’s newest stages, The Hangout. Frontman, Fran Healy, sported bright orange hair as he and his band played songs that have ‘soundtracked people’s lives’, giving fans a taste of what’s to come at their OVO Hydro show later in the year. The appearance came 30 years after the band appeared on the bill for the first T in the Park festival.

Jalen Ngonda and Picture This got the vibes going at the Main Stage, shortly before SIIGHTS on the King Tut’s stage and Fiona-Lee on the River stage kicked off the weekend.

Highlights from day one included Garbage coming onto the stage to the epic sounds of a full pipe band. Scottish-American band, fronted by Shirley Manson, wow’d fans with their hits and shouted to the crowds: "It's been a long time since we've been home, it's good to be here."

Closing the show was Liam Gallagher, who celebrated 30 years of Oasis’ legendary first album and gave an incredible performance on the Main Stage to very excited fans, opening with Rock n Roll Star.

Sugababes were a crowd favourite, hot off the heels of their huge Glastonbury set and got the crowd feeling nostalgic with tens of thousands of fans singing the classics along with the girl band.

Over on the King Tut’s stage, highlights included The Last Dinner Party, along with Wunderhorse, Naive Ella and Matt Maltese. Example closed the stage to a packed out crowd, with fans dancing and singing along to every word.

On the River Stage, fans were able to catch their favourite grassroots artists. Previous performers have since gone on to play a slot on the Main Stage. Cammy Barnes closed the show playing his new music to fans, along with Tallia Storm, Pastel and growing star, Ben Walker also taking to the stage.

Over the next two days, TRNSMT weekend at Glasgow Green continues with acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Natasha Bedingfield, Courteneers, Cian Durcot and Vistas.

