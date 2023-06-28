Register
T in the Park 1994-2000: 17 pictures taking you back to T in the Park in the 90’s

T in the Park was a Scottish institution when it was running - we wanted to look back at those foundational years

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

As TRNSMT is set to hit Glasgow next week - we thought we’d take a look back at Scotland’s original music festival - the very first days of T in the Park at Strathclyde Park in Balado.

Travel back in time with us as we look at the line-ups, crowds, and bizarre goings-on that made T in the Park the infamous festival that it was - both loved and hated in equal measure.

Many of us who had the pleasure of attending the festival will recall hazy memories of some mental weekends filled with some of the best musicians and bands of the era - the kind of stuff you just can’t find nowadays.

Take a look below to check out some pictures we gathered from T in the Park from 1994 to 2000!

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion!

Fran Healy, the frontman for Travis, played the first ever T in the Park in Strathclyde Park back when Travis was still called Glass Onion!

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell

Kylie Minogue made an appearance at the second iteration of T in the Park in 1995 - quite possibly the first and last time the artist was ever in Motherwell

1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger

1995 was the first year (the second year the festival ran) that T in the Park sold out tickets for one of the days - a sign of a rampant success that would only become bigger and bigger

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year

Strathclyde Park was filled with revellers on the second year

