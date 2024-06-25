Interview: Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai's new city festival at Queen's Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Created and headlined by Mogwai, Big City is an all-day festival on 29 July in Glasgow featuring Slowdive, Nadine Shah, Kathryn Joseph and Sacred Paws.

Mogwai have curated Big City Festival, a new music event which set to take place in Queen’s Park this weekend. It will be the headliner’s first Scottish show since 2022, with a line-up which includes Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Kathryn Joseph. In addition to music, there is a literary tent run in conjunction with White Rabbit Books, a publisher dedicated to music and literature’s most innovative voices. Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai laid out the plans for the event.

How did this festival come about?

We've been thinking about doing something for a while in Glasgow, and I guess it really solidified was when I went to see Primal Scream a couple of years ago, play at Queen’s Park. I just thought, you know what, this would be great. We could do it just in this tent, maybe get another tent and do our own thing. I think it's something we want to build and continue to do, but we didn't want to start it stupidly big. We wanted to start it quite modestly. So it seems like a good first step for it.

The lineup and ethos ties in with the band and what you’ve set out to do with the Rock Action recod label. How do the artists on the bill fit together and what can people expect? It's a real mixture, isn't it? There's quite a lot of younger artists, but there's also people that inspired us, like Slowdive and Michael Rother and other bands we've played with over the years, like Beak and a bunch of people on our own label like Cloth and Sacred Paw and Kathryn Joseph and yeah, some newer Glasgow artists like Free Love and Elisabeth Elektra. So hopefully there'll be people who will come along to the festival and hear some music that they didn't know before they came.

Festivals have always been a rite of passage or a chance to bring like-minded people together for the day, does that fit with Big City?

Yes, I think that for live music in general, it's almost like an escape from the digital world we all live in. It's there in front of you, it's real, live music has no screens separating you. I think it's a break from what seems to be everyone's day-to-day life.

What kind of set can we expect from Mogwai?

I think we're going to try and do some stuff we haven't done for a while. Just because the last time we toured we did quite a lot of gigs in Scotland, so we played twice in Glasgow and Aberdeen and Edinburgh. So hopefully do some songs that people haven't seen us play for a while. There’s a literary strand to the festival with conversations including David Keenan and Stephen Pastel on the novel This is Memorial Device. What was the idea behind adding that?

Mogwai (Photo credit: Antony Crook)

Well I wrote a book, Spaceships Over Glasgow, two years ago. I’ve took part in a lot of events at festivals since then, chatting about the book and I would hang around the tents and watch other people's talks and I just liked it.

I just thought this is a good change from just watching music all day. I wanted to bring something like that to our event. And the people at White Rabbit Books have been really cool with me. They put my book out and they're just really good people, just true believers in music and stories and books, I just thought that would be a nice thing to be a bit different.

Mogwai emerged at a time when Glasgow was producing bands that were getting global attention, do you still think this is a music city, are there still exciting things happening? A hundred percent. In fact, I think it's even more so now. I think people, because of the legacy of music in Glasgow, I think people are moving here to make music. So you're getting people from all over the country and even all over the world using Glasgow as a base.

I think it's still relatively affordable compared to a lot of big cities. So I think that that's quite an important thing for people making music. I don't know how anyone could be a musician in London now, for example. It's just so same even with Berlin and definitely New York. So I think Glasgow still has that kind of artistic community about it.

What are some of your favourite Glasgow places?

Well, I'm a big fan of food, so I'd probably be thinking about Mother India or Mono and Stereo and these kind of interesting independent places. And just a lot of venues like the Barrowlands and The QM and all the places I grew up watching music.

Are music festivals and creative events and anything else that community groups organise important to Glasgow as a city?

Absolutely. There’s always stuff happening. You walk around the corner and you stumble upon something interesting. I take my dog for a walk through the Botanic Gardens and every year I see them practicing for Bard in the Botanics, there’s this Shakespeare stuff. Now, I’ve never actually went but even knowing there are people doing Shakespeare in a park in Glasgow, that’s good, it’s really nice.

Do you think you've got another book in you, Stuart? I'd like to. I'd have to have a reason to write it. I don’t know if I'd be in a rush to just write another book about myself. I'd like to write a music thing, about some other bands or something. But the right thing has not come up. I enjoyed the process of it, of just going out every day and writing a thousand words and deleting half of them on a Friday. It made me feel like I had a real job. What about film scores, or television, would you be interested in more projects like that?