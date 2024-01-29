Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow's summer of music is taking shape and now three new shows have been added to the roster for Kelvingrove bandstand. Summer Nights at the Bandstand have already announced their series of outside concerts at the parkside venue. This year there will be other performances using the community resource with concerts from S Club, Skerrryvore and Dexys. More details and how to pick up tickets below.

S Club is one of the most successful British pop groups, they rose to international fame with four UK number-one singles, four multi-platinum selling albums, and nine international number-one singles. Their four-season hit TV show was screened across the United States on Fox kids and Nickelodeon, and today is a cult classic.

Their instantly recognisable hits include 'Don’t Stop Movin’’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, and ‘Bring It All Back’. Last year, S Club commemorated their 25-year legacy with their first new music in 20 years. This year, following their sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour, S Club are coming to Kelvingrove bandstand for a show on Wed 29 May as part of the ‘S Club: The Good Times Tour’ - a celebration of the group’s legacy.

Formed in 1978, Dexys Midnight Runners reached the number 1 spot in the UK in 1980 with Geno which was soon followed by their debut album Searching For The Young Soul Rebels. After the album's release, the lineup of the band changed with leader Kevin Rowland also changing Dexys' horn-led sound and look. In 1982, the band's most commercially successful album Too Rye Ay was released featuring international hit Come On Eileen. The band were now directly inspired by folk and Celtic music.

In 2003, Dexys reformed for a series of concerts, this time dropping "Midnight Runners" from their name. The band began work on a new album which would eventually be released in 2012. One Day I'm Going to Soar was hailed as a masterpiece by critics and was a triumphant comeback. Two years of touring followed. The band returned in 2023 for a new album and further concerts, continuing this year with a special show at Glasgow Kelvingrove bandstand.

Three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award, Skerryvore have evolved from their humble beginnings to become one of the country’s leading forces in a thriving live music scene. At the forefront of a movement that has reinvented and reignited a traditional Scottish scene for a modern, multicultural audience, the band have brought their high energy performances to audiences across the globe. From their early days in Scottish West Coast halls and bars, to festival crowds in the USA, Canada, Australia and throughout the UK and Europe, Skerryvore’s wide range of influences and talent produce a musically expansive, immersive yet intimate set that excites and captivates audiences.

With a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore represent the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music. Their now 7 studio albums demonstrate the wide range of influences the individual musicians bring to the mix – a unique fusion of folk, trad, pop and rock.