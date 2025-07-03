JD Twitch of Glasgow DJ duo Optimo diagnosed with untreatable brain tumour

Supplied

Keith McIvor, also known as JD Twitch, was diagnosed after being admitted to hospital. Alongside DJ partner JG Wilkes he has been a impactful and vibrant part of the Glasgow music scene since the late 1990s and a pioneer of the local electronic music.

JD Twitch, a huge influence in Glasgow’s music scene for the last 30 years as one half of Optimo, has announced he has an inoperable brain tumour. He said: “Over the past few weeks I have received lots of enquiries about my health having missed several gigs since being admitted to the hospital. Following extensive tests I’ve been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I have been told my condition is untreatable. As you can imagine, I am currently trying to process this news and prioritising spending precious time with the people I love.

“I know this may be difficult news to receive through social media, and I’m sorry if it feels sudden or impersonal. My symptoms weren’t immediately diagnosed, and my health declined very quickly over just a few weeks. Because of how rapidly everything progressed, I haven’t been able to share this news personally with everyone I care about, so this feels like the clearest and kindest way to let you know what’s happening.

“I truly appreciate everyone’s love and concern, it means the world to me. I would really love to hear from you, but it is too difficult for me to reply and process your communications directly. Please respect my privacy and space, and only contact me via the message board we have set up. This will allow me to receive your messages in a way that feels more manageable, with the help of my loved ones, who are supporting me through this difficult time.”

JG Wilkes, who has partnered with McIvor on Optimo since 1997, said: “It’s too painful to put into words what I really feel,” he wrote. I don’t know if I even have the words. Keith and I have been through so much together in our 28-year partnership. We’re connected in a way that perhaps only he and I can understand. I do know however, that if you ever heard us play together then you will have realised how deep that connection is.”

Optimo Espacio was a weekly Sunday-night club night at Sub Club, from 1997-2010. It became a focal point for Glasgow’s musicians, embracing an eclectic range of styles and bringing together a crowd that was doing exciting creative things.

Optimo have become synonymous with Glasgow’s electronic music, growning from the city to tour internationally and launching a record label.