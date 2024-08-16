Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hit show is at The King’s Theatre until 24 August with Dr Ranj Singh making his musical theatre debut playing the role of Lance and Matt Cardle in the role of Shakespeare.

After thrilling audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End from 2019-2023, and on Broadway where it is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the Olivier Award winning and Tony Award nominated musical & Juliet is currently playing at The King’s Theatre as part of a UK tour.

The cast includes Gerardine Sacdalan, who graduated from Urdang Academy this year and starred in Made In Dagenham In Concert at the London Palladium. Sandra Marvin is well-known for playing Jessie Grant in Emmerdale and Patricia Williams in Call the Midwife. Her theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical at the Hammersmith Apollo. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney and Sandra Bullock film, Gravity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lara Denning’s West End theatre credits include standby Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Mrs Wormwood and Miss Honey in Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre and Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre

& Juliet

The show packs in pop music set pieces as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” the new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the songwriter and producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators.

& Juliet’s smash-hit Broadway production broke box office records and is currently in its second year of its theatrical run with a US tour set to embark in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights, Rent, Little Big Things), with a Book by David West Read (Netflix’s Schitt’s Creek), choreography by Jennifer Weber and set design by Soutra Gilmour.