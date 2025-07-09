I watched Kendrick Lamar and SZA put on a world class show at Hampden

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National tour date at Hampden Park is a high-energy show as the two artists swagger through a set bursting with attitude and spectacle.

There’s a sense of calm and quiet preparation at the national stadium as Hampden prepares for another blockbuster concert. I’m here early for a look behind the scenes as a formidable operation clicks into gear as the doors open to gleeful fans. The atmosphere starts to build almost immediately. The arrival of 50,000 fans and all the associated hospitality that comes with it is just another part of Glasgow’s world class roster of music events this summer.

Sodexo Live! staff are responsible for the experiences people enjoy at Hampden - conferences, concerts, football matches, cultural events. In recent years, the stadium has asserted its place as one of the key venues for music in the city with artists including Pink, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris and Lana Del Rey performing here.

The skyboxes are getting busy and head chef Colin Dempsey’s team are serving food across different size suites and rooms with a view of the pitch. Alongside the operation at Hampden, Sodexo is also responsible for hospitality at the Eifel Tower, Royal Ascot, the Tour de France and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

It’s easy to take for granted that the biggest performers in the world will perform in Glasgow, we have a ferocious appetite for live music and this month alone boasts a roster that would be the envy of any city in the world. Tonight is all about SZA and Kendrick Lamar who bring a big production, delivering a performance that could only be stadium size.

The two stars tag-team there way through the set, with nine different segments of the performance. Nine! A confident and audacious parade through no less than 53 different songs, alternating through their back catalogue, with some time for snippets of dialogue and covers as the artists move across the stage and walkways into the crowd.

I’ve an overview of the crowd from my vantage point and you can see the genuine joy from the fans. The way we respond to music in Glasgow is something to be cherished and the way staff at Hampden bring it all together makes for a world class show.

Metallica play Hampden Park on Thursday 25th June.