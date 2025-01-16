Indie favourite set for Glasgow gig ahead of latest solo album release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The View frontman Kyle Falconer will appear at Strip Joint on Saturday, 8 February. The singer-songwriter is currently promoting his latest album - The One I Loved The Most. The album is an acoustic reworking of a number of The View’s classic tracks.

Kyle Falconer first came to promenince as the band’s frontman in the mid-00s, they had a slew of hits including Same Jeans - which reached number 3 in the UK single charts. Their debut album, Hats Off For the Buskers, saw them catapulted into the mainstream.

They’ve gone on to release six albums, four of which have reached the top 10 in the UK charts. The band were also a regular fixture at T in the Park - including surprise shows as the Dryburgh Soul Band in 2012. The band entered a hiatus in 2017, initially announced as a one-year break to pursue solo projects, and returned in 2023 ahead of their sixth album release. They played a successful duo of gigs at the O2 Academy in December 2024.

The album is Falconer’s third solo effort and follows on from 2021’s No Love Songs for Laura. In 2023, The View released their most recent album - Exorcism of Youth. In addition to releasing music Falconer has also helped herald in the next generation of songwriters with the La Sierra Casa songwriting retreats in Spain.

If seeing Falconer at Strip Joint isn’t enough for you, you can catch the Dundonian rocker in much more intimate settings. He is currently offering fans the chance to have him come play at your house, if you and 50 of your friends buy a vinyl copy of his latest album.

Taking to social media the singer said: “Want me to play your house? Get you and your pals to buy 50 records and I’ll come play in your living room.”