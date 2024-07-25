Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort launches summer series of live music
Five-star Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort has announced an exciting summer music series to showcase fantastic local talent. Guests can look forward to an unforgettable evening, as the hotel’s luxurious ambiance blends seamlessly with live music performances.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of a 240-acre ancient woodland estate, Mar Hall’s summer series will feature standout performances on 27 July, 10 and 24 August and 7 September. From soulful acoustic sets to swing and jazz performances, in stunning surroundings, the evening promises to be a memorable experience for guests and locals alike.
Hosted in the majestic Grand Hall, the live music starts on Saturday, July 27 at 8pm. The three-hour performances are complimentary for all to enjoy. Starting the series is Jamie King McArthur on Saturday, July 27. Known as the ‘King of Swing’, Jamie has entertained audiences across UK and abroad for over 15 years with his unique blend of classic ratpack and current chart hits.
Following Jamie is Lucia Wright, who will take to the stage on Saturday, August 10, to showcase her a classy repertoire of trending chart hits and old favourites from a multitude of genres.
Local rising start Hollie Robinson will perform on Saturday, August 24, following the success of her first EP 'Teen Years' and single ‘Games’. The 18 year old from Paisley, who has performed across the UK and internationally, gaining several awards along the way, will be sure to have people up dancing.
Finally, Megan Adams closes the music series on Saturday 7 September. Megan shot to fame at the age of 10, as one of the five Poppy Girls, who came together to launch the 2013 Poppy Appeal. Since then she has focused on her solo career, releasing her own music and covering a range of genres, all stripped back and performed acoustically to give a unique twist on the original version.
Joe Gallacher, general manager at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: “Scotland has a long history of excellent live music and talented performers, and we wanted to showcase that to allow our guests to relax and enjoy these performances whilst enjoying exceptional food and drinks.
“We aim to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, combining the joy of spectacular live entertainment with our renowned hospitality – it’s the perfect way to spend a summer evening."
