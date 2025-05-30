Catalogue: The Hits Tour celebrates the remarkable five decade long career of Midge Ure, from his beginnings in Slik to monumental achievements with Ultravox and pivotal role in Band Aid.

Midge Ure grew up in Cambuslang and started out in Glasgow bands as a teenager in the late 60s before going to London to follow his dreams, becoming a key member of Ultravox after gaining attention with Salvation, later Slik, in 1974. Displeased with Slik’s direction, he joined the punk-pop group Rich Kids, led by former Sex Pistol bassist Glen Matlock. After their only album in 1978, Ure briefly joined the Misfits before forming Visage, leaving to replace Gary Moore in Thin Lizzy. He then joined Ultravox in 1980, driving their mainstream success and working as a producer. In 1985 he led the Live Aid concerts with Bob Geldof that became a global phenomenon.

Midge Ure brings his Catalogue: The Hits Tour to Kelvingrove Bandstand on Friday 6 June, tickets are available here. The gig will be a celebration of every iteration of his music and his best known songs.

Ahead of the show I spoke to Midge about Glasgow, synthesisers and Crolla’s ice cream.

You said when you moved to London there wasn’t as many Glasgow bands emerging but bus loads of bands followed you and they are still coming. Are you glad that music has become part of the identity of Glasgow and if young people pick up a guitar or a synthesiser there are ways to make things happen?

If you took the Scots out of the music industry, it would fall apart. Because if we're not on stage, we're building it. We are the technicians, we are the go-getters and kind always have been. You cannot travel the world and not hear a Simple Minds tune or a Eurythmics tune or whoever, Orange Juice. It's everywhere. And it's always been there. We just never had the vehicle before. There was a terminology that we used to use back in the day that when the Bay City Rollers became big, all the record labels in London would send up empty jumbo jets to fill 'em up with Scottish artists because we had all the artists, we just didn't have the facilities.

We didn't have the tools to do it. And Scottish music history is littered with bands who were big in Scotland, who made the move to London, who came back with their tail between the legs six months later. They couldn't hack it. It was a different world. It was much more competitive. You could be a big fish in a fairly small tank in Scotland and then move to London and find out that average bands were infinitely better than you were. So it was a real culling process. Now I suppose everyone has the wherewithal to have a facility of some sort, a laptop and a piece of software and a keyboard and a guitar, and you can make a world-class recording in your bedroom. It's like the secret's been blown out the water.

When I started being interested in technology and started trying to make my first records, I would be standing next to the engineer watching what he was doing. It was almost like at school when you put your hand over your exam paper so that your mate can't see the answers. It was like that, and they wouldn't let you in. They wouldn't tell you what they were doing.

So I bought the equipment when I had the chance and I built a studio and walked into my brand new studio with a pile of manuals sitting on the desk thinking I haven't a clue how to turn this on. And I taught myself how to do it because the recording facility was as much an instrument as the guitar or the keyboard, and I had to have that. These days now, people can have that. So you can do it from anywhere in the planet now, but the core thing that you're asking about is the Scottish talent. It was always there. It just needed that little vehicle to get it out.

When you do the show you're bringing to the Kelvingrove Bandstand and you've got all kinds of eras that you can stride through within the set. Is it quite fun to revisit parts of your life because all these songs would be very much rooted in where you were at the time?

It can be a double-edged sword because it meant I had to go back when I decided to do the catalogue thing, I had to go back and listen to stuff and I don't do that and I'm not being coy about it, and I'm not being self-deprecating. I go back when I have to sift through it to find something new to play and I listen to all this stuff and some of it still stands up. I'm still feeling okay about it. And some of it, I can't think of who I was because, it's 45 years ago, some of this stuff, and you think I was a different person, I thought differently and I created differently and I worked in a different environment and I'd feel awkward singing some of these things, performing some of these songs now.

So I cherrypick. There's lots of hits in there, which is great. I'm very grateful for. But I've also delved into some of the songs that I think deserves an airing. I've maybe never played this live before, so I've chosen some of those. It's a very all encompassing hour and a half to two hours, whatever it happens to be, so that if you've never heard anything I've done, which a lot of people haven't - they have been dragged along by the significant other halves and then they sit there and they're the ones you've got to entertain, all the other people you've kind of got on your side already. So it's the ones that would normally be sitting looking at the phone halfway through Vienna. You've got to try to get onboard,

It's a challenge these days. You're standing on stage and you're looking out at a dark audience, and every so often you see them light up from below. You think, I've lost another one. They're checking the Facebook status.

So when you're back up this direction, when you're back home, are there places you go to reconnect?

It's pure nostalgia on my part. I will go and I'll seek out a Crolla's ice cream. That's food of the gods. I'll try and get square sausage somewhere. Although I'm shocked that most of the hotels in Glasgow, don't do square sausage. Come on, you're missing an opportunity here. Teach all these Americans and Germans what a good sausage is. So I tend to do that. If I have time, I'll go back to Cambuslang. I wander the streets that I used to wander dreaming of doing this and remind myself that I got what I asked for.

You can watch the full conversation at the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel here.