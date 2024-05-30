Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The film about a Glaswegian country singer who dreams of becoming a star in Nashville is being turned into a theatre production that will debut in Edinburgh.

Wild Rose, the BAFTA award winning film starring Jessie Buckley, set in Glasgow, will be turned into a musical production for theatre. Glaswegian Nicole Taylor will adapt her screenplay for the stage with John Tiffany, the director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The show will receive its debut at the Royal Lyceum theatre in Edinburgh next year. The writer said she always believed in the dramatic potential of Wild Rose: “I held on to the rights, even though as a first-time writer I had no negotiating position and I’d never written a word for theatre. I knew it would take theatrical form at some point.

“The dramatic question feels as enduring as ever. That is: once you are a mum, what are you allowed to want? And if you’ve got talent, is that a trump card?”

Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley and writer Nicole Taylor pictured before its Scottish premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival.

John Tiffany, said the Glasgow story would easily translate to the stage: “It’s a gorgeous mixture of a truthful, engaging story and the beautiful genre of country music. Rose-Lynn is such a fantastic Glasgow character, the contradiction within her; she frustrates you and makes you fall in love with her in equal measure. I could see it on stage immediately.”

Wild Rose, which will premiere at the theatre from March 6 to April 5 2025, follows the events which unfold when mother-of-two Rose-Lyn Harlan is released from a jail sentence and attempts to revive her dreams of becoming a country singer in Nashville.

Director John said: “It feels absolutely right for Wild Rose’s journey to start in Scotland - and that it’s on the Lyceum stage that the brilliant, hilarious, complex character that is Rose-Lynn Harlan is brought to life.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be partnering with Nicole Taylor in adapting her film. She is an extraordinary writer and her innate love and knowledge of Country Music infects us all in the best way.

“It’s also a homecoming for me, having studied in Scotland, trained at the Traverse and later been part of creating the National Theatre of Scotland. It’s a welcome return, with an incredible team.”

The original film, which also starred Julie Walters as Rose-Lyn's mother, was filmed on location around Glasgow, including scenes shot at the Grand Ole Opry and Old Fruitmarket. The theatre production will feature songs by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Chris Stapleton, Caitlyn Smith, the Chicks, and Patty Griffin, as well as the film’s original song, Glasgow (No Place Like Home).