The band will be performing at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow next summer

Following the era-defining accomplishment of their Long Live: The Black Parade tour, My Chemical Romance has announced 17 new live dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their landmark third studio album. Black Parade 2026 will visit stadiums across North America and Europe next year.

The UK and European leg of The Black Parade 2026 kicks off on 30 June in Liverpool, coming to Glasgow on 4 July and then concluding on 18 July in Madrid. With their first two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium currently at capacity, the band has added a third night at the iconic venue on 8 July.

Following two completely sold-out Mexico City dates in February, the tour’s North American leg will resume on 9 August at New York City’s famed Citi Field, visit major markets across the country, and wrap on 24 October with a three-night run at Los Angeles’s historic Hollywood Bowl. Once again hand-selected, the North American leg’s very special guests include: Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta.

My Chemical Romance will also embark on previously announced tours of South America and Southeast Asia, in addition to headlining a series of major US festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Louder Than Life.

Tickets for all new dates go on sale this Friday, 26 September, at 12:00 pm local time