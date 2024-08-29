Oasis announce further dates including extra Scottish show for 2025 reunion tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The band have announced three further gigs due to unprecedented demand

As Oasis fans count down the days until tickets are released for the bands reunion in 2025, three further live dates have been added to their already packed UK schedule.

Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments of the decade.

Taking to social media the band confirmed that extra dates had now been added saying: “Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25.

Liam Gallagher, left, and elder brother Noel are reuniting for an Oasis tour next summer including two Edinburgh dates (Photo: Simon Emmett/Fear PR)

Heaton Park - July 16th

Wembley - July 30th

Edinburgh - August 12th

“Tickets go on sale this Saturday, 31st August at 9am.”

Early versions of Definitely Maybe songs are also being released this week. Unheard renditions of songs such as Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock'n'Roll Star were recorded at Monnow Valley Studios in south Wales.

"I kept saying there's no way they've gone missing, those tapes must be somewhere," Noel said. "The tapes went to our record label and were never seen again. It was canned. Turns out it was mislabelled. So I'd never heard that Monnow Valley record until six months ago."

In a record label video released last week to promote the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, their debut album, Noel said of his estranged brother Liam: "When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great.

"I can't sing Cigarettes & Alcohol, Rock 'n' Roll Star and all that. I don't have the same attitude as him. My voice is half a Guinness on a Tuesday — it's all right. Liam’s is 10 shots of tequila on a Friday."

"What he did was inspire the kids at the front to do something, do you know what I mean? 'If he can do it, I can do it.' And he's still doing that now."

Formed in 1991, Oasis were signed by Creation Records in Glasgow on 31 May, 1993. The band had travelled from Manchester for a support slot at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and were spotted by Glaswegian record label boss Alan McGee. Alan described the moment that changed music in the 90s: “I wouldn’t have got to see them normally, because when a band of mine’s playing I usually get in five minutes before they come on stage.

“However, because I’d gone with my sister Susan, who doesn’t happen to own a watch, I got there two hours early. I witnessed all the shenanigans, so I wanted to see what they were like.

“The first song was really good. Then the second was incredible. By the time they did this fantastic version of I Am the Walrus, I’d decided I’ve got to sign this group, now.

“I said, ‘Do you have a record deal? Do you want one? I wanna do it’.”

