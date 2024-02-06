Paolo Nutini announces two major UK summer shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paolo Nutini has added further UK dates this summer to what is already a busy schedule.

The Paisley born singer is set to perform two special shows in June as he first heads to The Mount at Wasing, Reading before appearing at the Eden Project in Cornwall the following day.

He is set to return to the stage earlier that month with a date at Best Kept Secret Festival in Netherlands before heading off to Italy, Croatia and Ireland after the back to back UK dates in June.

Nutini fans will also be able to catch the singer later in the year in the UK as he headlines Tramlines Festival in Sheffield before heading to Kendal Calling a week later.