Peter Doherty, in a free-flowing interview that bounces between the past, present and future, eventually talks about early visits to Glasgow and reveals an unexpected connection between a local band and one of The Libertine’s biggest hits.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve covered a lot by the time we get to talk about Glasgow. Peter Doherty is in charming, insistent and playful form. Dancing around my attempts at questions but warming to the general themes that I introduce. I’ve been given a narrow window to chat and Peter seems to enjoy cycling through his thoughts on music and the dynamic he now finds himself in. The singer songwriter is having a busy summer, changing modes between festival shows with The Libertines and solo outings on a much smaller scale to promote his new album, Felt Better Alive. The reviews have been good, both of the live shows and of the record.

Peter’s first solo album in nine years follows on from The Libertines fourth studio album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, released last year. This counts as prodigious creative output after 25 years in the maelstrom of the music world with the band he leads with Carl Barat, as a solo artist, with Babyshambles and various other flags of convenience for his songwriting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Doherty plays his first Edinburgh Fringe Festival next month, two dates that he says will allow him to perform some new music and also dive into the other shows in the city, fulfilling a dream he had when he was young. I had started by asking about moving between the larger shows with a resurgent and more disciplined version of The Libertines, contrasting with solo shows that are often in pubs, nightclubs or small theatres. They allow space for poetry breaks, the telling of anecdotes and a fluid approach to the set list that he is not afforded within the confines of the band as they return to the peaks of popularity.

Peter confesses that he feels the draw of singing at close quarters without the artifice of a big stage show to break the connection with an audience. He loves singers with guitars in pubs. Can’t get enough of them. That’s where he feels comfortable bringing new music and revealing stories. He explains that poetry recitals led to attempts at comedy, including sending off cassettes to venues at the Edinburgh festival trying to get a gig. They didn’t reply. His stage persona morphed into what became Pete Doherty of The Libertines, and all the chaos that surrounded that.

We chat about his enthusiasm for songwriting, then he unexpectedly disappears to find a guitar. I realise I haven’t really asked him anything, but Peter Doherty is entertaining when given the space to share his thoughts on his own terms.

He plays me snippets of something he’s working on, “I think it sounds like The Eagles. I know Carl doesn’t think it’s Libertines standard. I’ve played it behind him on the tour bus and he hasn’t turned around to ask about it. That’s the test” he says. You can watch the full interview here on the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplied

As my allotted time comes to an end, I have a chance to ask about Glasgow. I interviewed Gary Powell, drummer of The Libertines, four years ago and he recalled early shenanigans in the city: “We were playing in a small club while we were recording at Castle of Doom studios in Glasgow with Tony Dougan. We ended up hanging out with Glasvegas at their place. Then one night we all went out with Arctic Monkeys, right at the beginning of their career. That was fun going up and down Sauchiehall Street. I’m really looking forward to coming back.”

What does Peter remember of Glasgow? “I remember the first time we came to Glasgow, I'd never been to Glasgow before as a young man in my early twenties. And it was a special night. We had a band called Cain supporting us that night and they were proper, like, New York Dolls, Iggy Pop, leather jackets, the hair like 1969 Stooges style hair, which is how we were at the time. And yeah, we had a proper knees up man. I did.” This would have been June 2002 at Barfly, The Libertines would play the Barrowland Ballroom for the first time in October of that year, then King Tut’s in February 2003.

“And all over the years, it's just never let me down, Glasgow” Peter says. “Speaking personally”, the thought drifts, “I won’t complicate things by revisiting here, but just things that have been a big part of my personal journey. It’s a tough place. But it has joyous, beautiful people. Creative people. Scotland as a whole, I think it has a certain...” The guitar moves up into a playing position.

Peter starts singing the eighth track from The Jesus and Mary Chain’s debut album Psychocandy - the majority of it written in East Kilbride before the band set off to London. Then he drops into the chorus of Can’t Stand Me Now: “One of The Libertines best songs comes directly ripped from Never Understand by The Jesus and Mary Chain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doherty has new songs to sing, many of them are a work in progress, and it will be a mix of the old and the new that he will bring to the shows at the Fringe. He seems to be a performer at a stage in his life where he is comfortable with his past and present.

Peter Doherty plays at La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, on August 12th and 13th as part of Big Nights at the Fringe Festival. Tickets available here.