Glaswegian emo-pop quartet Twin Atlantic took over the city’s O2 Academy last night (24 May) for the first of two performances. Sam McTrusty and Ross McNae, who founded the band in 2006, returned to the scene last year with two singles ‘Stuck In A Car With You’ and ‘Asleep’ ahead of their seventh studio album ‘World Class Entertainment’. It was a full house for the boys who shared the stage with Wishaw alt group Saint Phnx, a bulging audience chanting lyrics back at each act.

This follows the release of their latest project, a short film tracing their rise through Glasgow’s grassroots venues to the forefront of Scotland’s music scene. Twin Atlantic collaborated with Ticketmaster on “The Sound of… Glasgow” documenting their journey and holding a spotlight on venues such as King Tut’s and the Barrowlands. The film is a testament to the communities these venues and events shape, and in turn how they influence and feed Glasgow’s vibrant music culture.

In November the group will be heading out on a UK tour, visiting the likes of Edinburgh, Dundee, Manchester, London and more. Tickets of which can be purchased here.

I went to the show and here are the best pictures from a gig charged with atmosphere.

1 . Twin Atlantic O2 Academy Twin Atlantic’s lead vocalist and guitarist Sam McTrusty (founding member).

2 . Saint Phnx at O2 Academy Stevie Jukes of Saint Phnx, touring support band originally from Wishaw.

3 . Saint Phnx at O2 Academy. Alan Jukes of Saint Phnx.

4 . Saint Phnx at O2 Academy The two brothers were joined on stage by a session guitarist.