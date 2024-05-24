In Pictures: I saw Twin Atlantic conquer the first of two Glasgow gigs following the release of their short film

Kaitlin Wraight
By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 24th May 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 13:48 BST

Twin Atlantic shared the stage with Wishaw group Saint Phnx ahead of their album release.

Glaswegian emo-pop quartet Twin Atlantic took over the city’s O2 Academy last night (24 May) for the first of two performances. Sam McTrusty and Ross McNae, who founded the band in 2006, returned to the scene last year with two singles ‘Stuck In A Car With You’ and ‘Asleep’ ahead of their seventh studio album ‘World Class Entertainment’. It was a full house for the boys who shared the stage with Wishaw alt group Saint Phnx, a bulging audience chanting lyrics back at each act.

This follows the release of their latest project, a short film tracing their rise through Glasgow’s grassroots venues to the forefront of Scotland’s music scene. Twin Atlantic collaborated with Ticketmaster on “The Sound of… Glasgow” documenting their journey and holding a spotlight on venues such as King Tut’s and the Barrowlands. The film is a testament to the communities these venues and events shape, and in turn how they influence and feed Glasgow’s vibrant music culture.   

In November the group will be heading out on a UK tour, visiting the likes of Edinburgh, Dundee, Manchester, London and more. Tickets of which can be purchased here

I went to the show and here are the best pictures from a gig charged with atmosphere.

Twin Atlantic's lead vocalist and guitarist Sam McTrusty (founding member).

1. Twin Atlantic O2 Academy

Twin Atlantic’s lead vocalist and guitarist Sam McTrusty (founding member).

Stevie Jukes of Saint Phnx, touring support band originally from Wishaw.

2. Saint Phnx at O2 Academy

Stevie Jukes of Saint Phnx, touring support band originally from Wishaw.

Alan Jukes of Saint Phnx.

3. Saint Phnx at O2 Academy.

Alan Jukes of Saint Phnx.

The two brothers were joined on stage by a session guitarist.

4. Saint Phnx at O2 Academy

The two brothers were joined on stage by a session guitarist.

