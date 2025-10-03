Pitbull announces I’m Back! tour across UK & Ireland in 2026 including huge outdoor Glasgow show.

Global superstar Pitbull has announced his I’m Back Tour! will be coming to Glasgow Summer Sessions 2026 on 1st July 2026.

Following the hugely successful sold out high-energy European Party After Dark tour, igniting arenas across the continent and drawing massive crowds — including a viral explosion of fans proudly wearing bald caps and dubbing themselves "The Bald E’s” in honour of the artist’s signature look and larger-than-life persona. This fan movement has taken social media by storm, celebrating Pitbull's iconic image with humour, creativity, and unity.

The I’m Back! Tour guarantees to continue to celebrate this culture and bring the unstoppable pure party energy for fans. Set to be on an even bigger stage with highly stunning visuals, explosive pyrotechnics, and Pitbull's signature performance. With a fusion of music, lights, and special effects—alongside his band, The Agents, and dancers, The Most Bad Ones—the show will deliver an unforgettable, one of a kind high-energy party for everyone to enjoy.

Produced by Live Nation, the new stadium/greenfields run kicks off on June 30th at Belsonic Park in Belfast and makes stops across the in Glasgow, Dublin before wrapping up at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick on July 8th.

Where will Pitbull perform in the UK and Ireland in 2026?

Tue Jun 30 – Belfast, NI– Ormeau Park (Belsonic)

Wed Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

Fri Jul 03 – Leeds, UK – American Express Presents Roundhay Park

Tue Jul 07 - Dublin, IE- Marlay Park

Wed Jul 08 - Limerick, IE- Thomond Park Stadium

Fri Jul 10 - London, UK - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park London

Fans signed up to the Summer Sessions database will have access to a presale from 12pm on Thursday, 9th October with the general on sale taking place from 12pm on Friday, 10th October