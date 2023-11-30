Popular punk band IDLES announce new Glasgow show ahead of new album release

The popular punk band will play a show at the OVO Hydro next year

Popular punk band IDLES have announced a Glasgow date next year to coincide with the release of their new albu,.

Having returned to the live arena with an incendiary, life-affirming celebration of a gig at London’s Village Underground, IDLES are very pleased to announce that their 2024 world tour is being extended with additional dates across the UK and beyond.

Taking the power of love on the road, the new tour dates will see IDLES play to a combined audience of tens of thousands of fans during the new UK and Ireland autumn shows alone, including at London’s prestigious 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace.

Meanwhile, they’re also confirmed to play some of their biggest ever shows in North America, notably with two nights each at the Hollywood Palladium and at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

All dates can be found here, with UK shows listed below. The Glasgow date in the upcoming tour is set for November 23, 2024.

Fans who pre-order the band’s upcoming album ‘TANGK’ HERE will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday, December 8.

Vocalist Joe Talbot says of forthcoming album ‘TANGK’:"I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

IDLES are set to play a Glasgow show at the OVO Hydro on November 23, 2024.

Set to be released on February 16 via Partisan Records, the 11-track ‘TANGK’ was co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and the band’s Mark Bowen.

They launched the new album with the single ‘Dancer’, which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Expect another new track to be unveiled soon…

‘TANGK’ follows IDLES’ 2021 album ‘CRAWLER’ which became their third successive UK Top 10 set and led to their first two Grammy Award nominations - building upon previous Ivor Novello Award as well as a BRIT nomination.

The UK dates of IDLES’ 2024 world tour are as follows:

JULY 2024

12th - Cardiff, Castle

13th - Halifax, The Piece Hall

20th - Margate, Margate Summer Series

21st - Cornwall, The Wyldes

NOVEMBER 2024

17th - Belfast, Telegraph

23rd - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25th - Nottingham, Rock City

29th - London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024