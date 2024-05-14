Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full lineup for PRTY Festival 2024 has been shared today, with an incredible group of local and emerging artists set to shine alongside international big name acts during the epic all-day event, which takes place at Braehead Arena and waterfront on Saturday, June 22.

Returning to Glasgow for its second edition, PRTY Festival 2024 will bring together 5,000 electronic music fans as an indoor ice hockey stadium is transformed into a full power festival venue with top grade sound system, innovative production, and three immersive indoor and outdoor stages. And with a whole host of up-and-coming acts set to join likes of 999999999, blk., I Hate Models, Black Traffic, Fantasm, Lee Ann Roberts, Parfait, and Jezza & Jod, the festival organisers have secured a truly unmissable lineup.

Shining a spotlight on talented young artists and producers from Scotland and the wider UK, the festival’s emerging artists stage – which has an incredible special surprise design to be revealed on the day – will be the best place to discover new music.

Announced as part of today’s second phase lineup, Edinburgh-based DJ and producer Christian Rogers will create an electrifying atmosphere on the dancefloor with his fast, melodic and high-energy trance set, while rising star Jude Bradshaw, one of the hottest talents in electronic music today, will wow crowds with unparalleled skill for just 18 years old.

Also announced is Newcastle-based masked duo CIRCO, who bring ​​hard dance music and high energy, DJ and producer MAHTAL, who visits from Liverpool with a set of hard, fast techno tunes, and Glasgow’s own CRAAIG, a DJ making waves with yet more hard techno and trance tracks released on some of the industry’s biggest labels.

Glasgow-based DKEN, who steps behind the decks with hard dance music inspired by the late 90s and early 2000s, also joins the lineup alongside PRTY favourite DJ Doco, homegrown talent Dominique, who comes to the festival fresh off the back of an explosive few years Djing at the likes of Sub Club and SWG3, and a special appearance from RISI B2B with STRICTLY DIFFERENT.

Plus, having stood out in a crowd of more than 100 applications from talented local acts, PRTY competition winner FRENXH, who hails from Hamilton on the outskirts of Glasgow, will also take to the stage with her winning mix of hard techno and acid.

Hamilton-based DJ and producer FRENXH won the competition to play a set at PRTY 2024

Speaking on her win, FRENXH said: “I couldn’t believe out of all the entries my mix was selected as the winning mix as there were so many talented DJs that entered the competition. I was a raver before I DJ’d and I’ve only been DJing for just over a year. Being able to make people dance, smile and get lost in the music the way I did for years and still do is the reason I got into it and love it as much as I do.”

Newcastle-based powerhouse MDDLTN (aka Jake Middleton) completes the lineup for this year’s PRTY Festival 2024, which is already on track to be one of the biggest sell-out events of the year.

The full line-up for PRTY Festival 2024 is: