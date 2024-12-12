Queen's Park Spring Weekender returns with DJ lineup featuring Horse Meat Disco

Melting Pot and Optimo (Espacio) announce the Queen's Park Spring Weekender with DJs lined up for 3rd-4th May.

Melting Pot and Optimo (Espacio) have announced the return of the Queen’s Park Spring Weekender, bringing unmissable live music to Queen’s Park Recreation Ground, Glasgow, on Saturday, 3rd May and Sunday, 4th May to celebrate the May Day bank holiday with some of the biggest international and local artists.

Providing eighteen hours of unforgettable music from 2pm to 11pm across two days, Queen’s Park Spring Weekender will see music lovers dance the day and night away inside the event’s now iconic Big Top Tent, while some of the city’s best food trucks will add to the epic festival vibes.

Curated by Melting Pot, purveyors of disco, house, techno, funk, soul and beyond and one of the longest running clubs in the UK – Saturday’s lineup boasts an incredible array of styles and sounds. Including a headline set from French producer, DJ, and House of Love label founder Folamour who has carved out a distinctive space in modern house music, blending elements of disco, jazz, and live instrumentation.

Known for his dynamic live performances at iconic venues such as Printworks and Paradiso, and major festivals like Glastonbury and Sónar, he continues to push boundaries with his emotive productions and collaborations.

London’s disco-spinning collective Horse Meat Disco will bring their unique brand of glitter-filled magic alongside New York’s finest, David Mancuso protege, celebrated musical selector Colleen Cosmo Murphy in the first ever Scottish b2b set from these disco behemoths. With Melting Pot resident and staple of the Glasgow DJ scene Simon Cordiner also set to play.Known for her ​​eclectic, joyous sets, American DJ The Blessed Madonna will bring an unmissable blend of classic disco, electro, new wave, techno and house to the Big Top Tent when she plays plays a very special B2B set with hosts of Sunday’s line-up, JD Twitch and JG Wilkes of Optimo (Espacio).

The influential producers and record label owners will also play B2B with Phantasy founder Erol Alkan who, over the past three decades, has cemented his position as one of the industry’s most in-demand DJs.Barcelona-based duo Silvia Kostance and Viktor L. Crux aka Dame Area are also set to draw crowds with their ​​ever-evolving live show – which mixes synth bassline arpeggios and live percussions, noises and congas for their "Tribal Wave" sound – and Edinburgh’s Bikini Body will add a dose of post-punk perfection to Sunday’s lineup.

Additionally, sound system operator, dub producer and bona fide legend Aba Shanti-I will get the party going with dub and mystical Reggae music to get lost in, while Glasgow based DJ, producer and vocalist Nightwave will kick off the day’s festivities with a chilled reggae set.

Tickets are on sale now here: https://ra.co/events/1923389.