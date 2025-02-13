Sam Fender is returning to Scotland this summer for a huge outdoor show

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Fender is pleased to share details of three huge UK live shows for the Summer, including a major Edinburgh show as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions (at Royal Highland Showgrounds) on Friday 22 August.

Mark Currie, Royal Highland Centre Director of Venue, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sam Fender to the Royal Highland Centre as part of the Summer Sessions. His incredible talent and energy make him one of the most exciting live acts around, and we know fans are in for an unforgettable night. The Summer Sessions continue to bring world-class artists to our stage here at Ingliston, and this is set to be one of the highlights of the year."

Support comes from Olivia Dean.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show follows the imminent release of Sam’s forthcoming third album, People Watching, released 21st February through Polydor Records.

Sam Fender Live – People Watching Tour

European Tour (support from CMAT):

4th March – Olympia, Paris SOLD OUT

5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg SOLD OUT

8th March – Halle 622, Zurich SOLD OUT

10th March – Palladium, Cologne SOLD OUT

12th March – Zenith, Munich SOLD OUT

13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo SOLD OUT

16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin SOLD OUT

18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

19th March – Forest National, Brussels SOLD OUT

5th April - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

7th April - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

9th April - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

11th April - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

12th April - Coachella Festival, CA

19th April - Coachella Festival, CA

21st April - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

23rd April - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

24th April – Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

24th May – Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, Sefton Park, Liverpool

6th June – London Stadium (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT)

12th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ CMAT) SOLD OUT

14th June – St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15th June - St. James’ Park, Newcastle (w/ The War on Drugs + CMAT) SOLD OUT

21st June – Hurricane, Germany

22nd June – Southside, Germany

5th July – Rock Werchter, Belgium

6th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk

11th July - NOS Alive, Lisbon

8th August – Syd for Solen, Copenhagen

16th August – Wythenshawe Park, Manchester NEW DATE

22nd August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions @ Royal Highland Showgrounds NEW DATE

28th August – VITAL @ Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast NEW DATE

Fans are advised to register/pre-order the album for the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets, with the registration period open now until Monday 17 February at 10am. Fans who receive their unique codes will be able to enter the pre-sale which commences on Tuesday 18 February at 11am, concluding on Wednesday 19 February at 10am. The Gigs in Scotland and Summer Sessions pre-sales will commence at 10am on Wednesday 19 February via gigsinscotland.com and smmrsessions.com, with all remaining tickets on general sale from Friday 21 February at 10am via gigsinscotland.com