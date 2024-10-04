Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A legendary Scottish pop band will embark on a 40th anniversarry tour - including two shows in Glasgow.

Scottish pop band Hue and Cry are embarking on a special 40th Anniversary Tour this autumn to commemorate their four-decade long career. Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane are set to take fans on a nostalgic journey through their illustrious career, delivering unforgettable performances with their full band.

Known for hits including Labour of Love, Looking for Linda and Ordinary Angel, Hue and Cry burst onto the music scene in the 1980s and have left an indelible mark on the UK music scene.

The group will play two dates in Glasgow on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 October at the Pavilion Theatre - as part of nine shows in Scotland, starting in Aberdeen on October 10, before coming south of the border for shows in Gateshead, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham before concluding at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 9.

Patrick Kane said: “We’re kind of pinching ourselves - is that really 40 years of music-making?! The calendar doesn’t lie! But we are overjoyed to be celebrating it with all of you at these gigs. There’s four decades of creativity, love and tears we’ll be exploring each night. Just like our beloved audiences, we’re in it for the long haul. Here’s to the next forty years!”

Gregory Kane added: “Oh my, 40 years of Hue and Cry. Of course, this was the plan all along, we’ve both played a blinder and I’m sure we could manage another few decades of musical mischief with no bother! We’re really looking forward to these shows.”

As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, throughout 2024 Hue and Cry have been releasing a carefully curated selection of rare material from their personal archive along with accompanying memorabilia and commentary. These releases are a must-have for fans and collectors alike, offering a glimpse behind-the-scenes from the band's early years and all the way through their 40 years of success.

Remaining tickets available from https://hueandcry.co.uk/live