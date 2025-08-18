Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill tell the story of how Simple Minds took them from the Southside of Glasgow to global fame.

Simple Minds’ lifelong collaborators Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill will release a memoir that charts the course of their friendship, from meeting in Toryglen through five decades of fame and music. The book announcement states: “A candid, moving and kinetic story of self-realisation through the power of music, Our Secrets Are The Same is the remarkable joint memoir by Simple Minds’ founder members, Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill is out on October 2nd. It not only reveals the inner workings of one of the most innovative and successful British bands of the past half-century, but the deeply personal tale of an extraordinary friendship which powered teenage dreams into visionary action.”

Setting the scene, an extract from Jim Kerr’s perspective says: “Easter 1977. Southside Glasgow. Eleven o’clock on a Sunday morning. Charlie and I have found our John the Baptist in a converted bungalow across the road from our alma mater, Holyrood Secondary School. Outside, old grannies and kids are coming back from Mass. Inside, the windows are shaking. I am witnessing one of the greatest, bravest performances I will ever witness. Destiny is calling. We are seventeen and ready for something. Anything.”

Jim and Charlie first met at the age of eight, when their families moved to the same housing estate in Toryglen, on Glasgow’s southside. More than fifty years later, they live on the same street in Taormina, Sicily. In the decades between, their lives have been entwined: “Together they embarked upon the ultimate adventure: forming a rock band from ground zero and ascending to the most elevated heights, while at times negotiating the inevitable falls from grace a prolonged career in music entails.”

The book will explore recollections and what they have discovered along the way: “That life is not so much about finding yourself as creating yourself. That you can indeed transcend whatever circumstances in which you were born. That dreaming is necessary but not enough; at some point you have to rise up and forcefully bend fantasy into reality. And in doing so, it helps immeasurably to find a soulmate who believes in the cause as fervently as you.”

For both Jim and Charlie, the group they formed in 1977 became a personal crusade; a means of making something from nothing. Simple Minds are known worldwide for their string of hits and powerhouse live shows. For its two principals, however, the band became a way of being.

Stories in the book bring encounters with David Bowie, Bob Dylan, U2 and Nelson Mandela, breakfast with Alice Cooper, and dinner with Lou Reed.

Jim Kerr says: “For almost half a century, with Simple Minds we have navigated the sudden pressure drops, the changing currents and headwinds of fortune, good and bad. What did we discover? We concluded that life is not so much about finding yourself as creating yourself along the way.”