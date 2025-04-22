Songs of Glasgow: 12 songs that remind you of Glasgow - according to Glaswegians

Many songs have been written about Glasgow over the years but there are some that are absolute classics that people will always think of.

We’ve put together a list of the songs that remind you of Glasgow according to Glaswegians that covers everything from old folk songs up to tunes that have been performed live on the main stage at TRNSMT.

Here are 12 songs that will remind you of Glasgow according to Glaswegians.

1 . Tinseltown in the Rain - The Blue Nile Tinseltown in the Rain was released as the second single from The Blue Nile's 1984 debut album 'A Walk Across the Rooftops'. | Supplied

2 . Mother Glasgow - Hue & Cry Coatbridge duo Hue and Cry mention a number of familiar things associated to the city such as St Mungo, Billy and Tim and also the city’s coat of arms. | The Scotsman

3 . Killermont Street - Aztec Camera This song by Aztec Camera focuses on one particular Glasgow street as the song is said to be about Scottish migration with it being based around Buchanan Bus Station. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

4 . I Belong to Glasgow - Will Fyfe Written in 1920, the song is said to be inspired by a drunk man who Will Fyffe met at Glasgow Central Station. | Spotify