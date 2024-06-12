Songs of Glasgow: 1980s favourites Fairground Attraction release new single 'Beautiful Happening'
Originally written for opera tenor Andrea Bocelli, Mark Nevin was inspired by Andrea’s powerful performance in Milan Cathedral during the 2020 lockdown.
Bocelli passed on the song but his loss was Fairground Attraction’s gain, capturing perfectly the spirit of their rebirth and giving them the title of their album and tour.
For the video the band revisited Regents Canal in Kings Cross, London, the location of their classic ‘Perfect’ video. Once again back on a barge, the band perform ‘Beautiful Happening’ in the rain albeit in a more understated performance than the 1988 video. Like the song, the video is beautiful and thought-provoking and a poignant reminder of the passing of time, made even more moving when intercut with footage from ‘Perfect’ shoot.
The band’s meteoric rise to the top of the charts in the late 1980s was as surprising as it was welcome, not least for the members themselves, who struggled with having their lives turned upside down and, unfortunately, the whole thing was over too soon, leaving a legacy of just four singles and one double-platinum album, The First of a Million Kisses.
During the past three decades, a lot of water has passed under a lot of bridges and when the estranged members of Fairground Attraction finally re-opened communication last year, they realised there was a lot more that united them than divided them. Soon afterwards, in an impromptu moment, Eddi joined Mark on stage at one of his solo shows to sing the Fairground Attraction favourite ‘Allelujia’ and suddenly – finally – the door was open for more.
The band announced their return in March, with the first single, ‘What’s Wrong With The World?’ The new album, ‘Beautiful Happening’ is out 20 September.
Reflecting on Fairground Attraction getting back on the road, Mark Nevin said: “I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be back together, making music again,” reflects Mark, “I think we had all given up hope that it would ever happen a long time ago. It is almost spooky, as though we are ghosts, who have come back to life, but something happens between us when we play together; time evaporates and it could all have been yesterday.” Fans will also have the chance to see the band live this autumn, with their first UK tour since they split in 1990. Tickets are available here.
