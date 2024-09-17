Songs of Glasgow: Mogwai release new track 'God Gets You Back' & announce 2025 world tour
It is the first new music from Mogwai in 2024, with more to come, and follows the announcement and premiere of Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound - a first documentary about the band directed by long-time collaborator Antony Crook - and a sold out first band-curated festival, Big City, which took place in their hometown of Glasgow this summer.
“God Gets You Back” is a well-calibrated return, a song that forgoes resting on their laurels after the success of 2021’s official UK No.1 album, As The Love Continues. Driven by an arpeggiated synth, “God Gets You Back” builds gracefully, with drummer Martin Bulloch ensuring the track continues to move forward with purpose.
Barry Burns decided the song “needed some melody or vocals, but I couldn't come up with the lyrics so I asked my 7 year old daughter to make some up, and she did and I sang them". The song feels like a natural culmination of their considered work on celebrated soundtracks for Zidane: a 21st Century Portrait, ZeroZeroZero and Les Revenants and the heft of As The Love Continues.
On the world tour, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite said: “We are immensely excited about heading out on our first worldwide tour since the pandemic. We’re going to some brilliant places and can’t wait to perform our new songs.”
Tour dates
- 04 Feb - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
- 06 Feb - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
- 07 Feb - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
- 08 Feb - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan
- 09 Feb - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
- 11 Feb - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
- 12 Feb - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal
- 14 Feb - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij
- 15 Feb - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort
- 17 Feb - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
- 18 Feb - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma
- 19 Feb - Paris, France - Casino De Paris
- 20 Feb - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
- 22 Feb - Leeds, England - O2 Academy
- 23 Feb - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall
- 08 Mar - Bangkok, Thailand - Voice Space
- 11 Mar - Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall
- 12 Mar - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Shinjuku
- 14 Mar - Tapai, Taiwan - Zepp New Taipei
- 7 Apr - Washington, USA - 9:30 Club
- 08 Apr - Philadelphia, US - Theatre Of Living Arts
- 10 Apr - Brooklyn, New York City - Brooklyn Steel
- 11 Apr - Boston, USA - Paradise Rock Club
- 13 Apr - Montreal, Canada - Beanfield Theatre
- 14 Apr - Toronto, Canada - Danforth Music Hall
- 16 Apr - Detroit, USA - Saint Andrew’s Hall
- 17 Apr - Chicago, USA - The Metro
- 18 Apr - Minneapolis, USA - Varsity Theatre
- 20 Apr - Denver, USA - Ogden Theatre
- 22 Apr - Salt Lake City, USA - Commonwealth Room
- 24 Apr - Vancouver, USA - The Commodore Ballroom
- 25 Apr - Seattle, USA - The Showbox
- 26 Apr - Portland, USA - Roseland Theatre
- 28 Apr - San Francisco USA - The Regency Ballroom
- 29 Apr - Los Angeles, USA - The Bellweather
- 30 Apr - Phoenix, USA - Van Buren
- 03 May - Austin, USA - Emo’s
- 04 May - Dallas, USA - The Echo Lounge
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale via a presale at 10:00am on 18 September, with a venue presale at 10:00am on 19 September and general sale available at 10:00am on 20 September.
Mogwai are proud to be partnering with War Child throughout the tour, where a £1/€1/$1 charitable contribution will be made from every ticket sold.
