Mogwai today return with their new single “God Gets You Back” and announce a huge 2025 world tour

It is the first new music from Mogwai in 2024, with more to come, and follows the announcement and premiere of Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound - a first documentary about the band directed by long-time collaborator Antony Crook - and a sold out first band-curated festival, Big City, which took place in their hometown of Glasgow this summer.

“God Gets You Back” is a well-calibrated return, a song that forgoes resting on their laurels after the success of 2021’s official UK No.1 album, As The Love Continues. Driven by an arpeggiated synth, “God Gets You Back” builds gracefully, with drummer Martin Bulloch ensuring the track continues to move forward with purpose.

Barry Burns decided the song “needed some melody or vocals, but I couldn't come up with the lyrics so I asked my 7 year old daughter to make some up, and she did and I sang them". The song feels like a natural culmination of their considered work on celebrated soundtracks for Zidane: a 21st Century Portrait, ZeroZeroZero and Les Revenants and the heft of As The Love Continues.

On the world tour, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite said: “We are immensely excited about heading out on our first worldwide tour since the pandemic. We’re going to some brilliant places and can’t wait to perform our new songs.”

Tour dates

04 Feb - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

06 Feb - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

07 Feb - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

08 Feb - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

09 Feb - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

11 Feb - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

12 Feb - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchenthal

14 Feb - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

15 Feb - Groningen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

17 Feb - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

18 Feb - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

19 Feb - Paris, France - Casino De Paris

20 Feb - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

22 Feb - Leeds, England - O2 Academy

23 Feb - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall

08 Mar - Bangkok, Thailand - Voice Space

11 Mar - Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall

12 Mar - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Shinjuku

14 Mar - Tapai, Taiwan - Zepp New Taipei

7 Apr - Washington, USA - 9:30 Club

08 Apr - Philadelphia, US - Theatre Of Living Arts

10 Apr - Brooklyn, New York City - Brooklyn Steel

11 Apr - Boston, USA - Paradise Rock Club

13 Apr - Montreal, Canada - Beanfield Theatre

14 Apr - Toronto, Canada - Danforth Music Hall

16 Apr - Detroit, USA - Saint Andrew’s Hall

17 Apr - Chicago, USA - The Metro

18 Apr - Minneapolis, USA - Varsity Theatre

20 Apr - Denver, USA - Ogden Theatre

22 Apr - Salt Lake City, USA - Commonwealth Room

24 Apr - Vancouver, USA - The Commodore Ballroom

25 Apr - Seattle, USA - The Showbox

26 Apr - Portland, USA - Roseland Theatre

28 Apr - San Francisco USA - The Regency Ballroom

29 Apr - Los Angeles, USA - The Bellweather

30 Apr - Phoenix, USA - Van Buren

03 May - Austin, USA - Emo’s

04 May - Dallas, USA - The Echo Lounge

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale via a presale at 10:00am on 18 September, with a venue presale at 10:00am on 19 September and general sale available at 10:00am on 20 September.

Mogwai are proud to be partnering with War Child throughout the tour, where a £1/€1/$1 charitable contribution will be made from every ticket sold.