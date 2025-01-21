Summer Nights at the Bandstand 2025: 8 best bands and musicians you need to see at the Bandstand this year

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025

These are some of the best acts which are performing at Kelvingrove Bandstand during the summer.

Summer Nights at the Bandstand has announced their line-up for 2025 which once again includes a host of huge acts.

Now in its tenth year, more musicians and bands will be heading to Kelvingrove Park in the West End this summer to perform live at the bandstand event program which takes place over 13 nights.

We are used to seeing Elbow play the Hydro, but instead the band formed in Bury will be heading to Kelvingrove Bandstand for back to back nights at the Bandstand. They will be playing the venue on Thursday 7 & Friday 8 August 2025.

1. Elbow

Billy Ocean recently celebrated his 75th birthday, and will be heading back to Glasgow for the first time since April 2023 to perform at Summer Nights at the Bandstand on Wednesday 13 August 2025.

2. Billy Ocean

After performing at TRNSMT in 2024, Natasha Bedingfield will be heading back to Glasgow but will instead be heading to the West End of the city on Friday 1 August 2025.

3. Natasha Bedingfield

Public Image Ltd will be returning to Glasgow for the first time since June 2022 to make their debut at Kelvingrove Bandstand. They kick things off at the venue on Public Image Ltd.

4. Public Image Ltd

