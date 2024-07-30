Summer Nights at the Bandstand has returned to Kelvingrove Park for the ninth year with plenty of huge acts taking to the stage in the West End of the city.
Legends of the music industry have graced the stage at Kelvingrove Bandstand over the past decade and we think that these are some of the most memorable performances at the venue which have been organised by Regular Music.
From some of the most famous singer-songwriters of all time to bands that we absolutely love, here are our favourite bandstand gigs.
1. Burt Bacharach
One of the most memorable performances at Kelvingrove Bandstand was Burt Bacharach's performance there in July 2019. Speaking about the concer, The Scotsman said: "How could the crowd not respond to such beautiful music in a beautiful setting? And how many other musicians could muster an opening salvo incorporating the evergreen likes of Don’t Make Me Over,Walk On By, I Say A Little Prayer and Always Something There to Remind Me and still have plenty in reserve?" | AFP via Getty Images
2. The Human League
Although The Human League have been regular visitors to the OVO Hydro in recent times, they made an appearance at Kelvingrove Bandstand in August 2019. The Scotsman review of the time said: "Opening their encore with the ominous electronic brutalism of early single Being Boiled was perversely amusing, but following that with Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s gorgeous, bittersweet Together in Electric Dreams was the perfect way to end such a celebratory evening. We will always be together." | Lisa Maree Williams
3. Siouxsie
Siouxsie is another legendary name to have performed at Kelvingrove Bandstand with her set including "Spellbound", "Cities In Dust" and "Happy House". The Scotsman review of the gig said: "In her first Glasgow show in 15 years, Siouxsie was a playful, purring, high-kicking presence." | PIC: Calum BuchanPhoto: Calum Buchan
4. Brian Wilson
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson appeared at Kelvingrove Band back in August 2017 on his Pet Sounds: The Final Performances with Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin tour. Wilson played a 38-song setlist which included hits such as "Good Vibrations", "God Only Knows" and "I Get Around". | AFP via Getty Images
