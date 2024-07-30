1 . Burt Bacharach

One of the most memorable performances at Kelvingrove Bandstand was Burt Bacharach's performance there in July 2019. Speaking about the concer, The Scotsman said: "How could the crowd not respond to such beautiful music in a beautiful setting? And how many other musicians could muster an opening salvo incorporating the evergreen likes of Don’t Make Me Over,Walk On By, I Say A Little Prayer and Always Something There to Remind Me and still have plenty in reserve?" | AFP via Getty Images