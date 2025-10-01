Superstar DJs Carl Cox and MK to headline Ewan McVicar's Pavilion Festival

After a sell-out edition in May, Pavilion Festival is locking in its biggest seaside weekender yet for 2026, with global DJs Carl Cox, MK (Mark Kinchen) and Ewan McVicar leading the charge.

Trailblazing festival founder, Ewan McVicar, and Detroit house legend MK will top the bill for Ewan McVicar & Pals on Saturday, May 2nd, while global dance music pioneer Carl Cox takes command of STREETrave on Sunday, May 3rd.

After first playing STREETrave in the early 1990s, Carl Cox returns to Ayr Beach for its fourth year across the May bank holiday (2nd–3rd May 2026), bringing the world-class selectors, heavy-hitting stage production and immersive lighting to Scotland’s west coast.

The festival announcement follows a summer of extensive touring by Scottish DJ and producer Ewan McVicar, who’ll curate a stacked Saturday lineup alongside his legendary main stage sets. Pavilion will see the Scottish debut of Ewan’s new full production show.

After a successful debut, year four of Pavilion will also see the return of the weatherproof 5000-cap, Big Top-style ‘Electric Brae’ tent, new stages for 2026, alongside a commitment to experiential lighting and high-quality sound. The organisers are also exploring more on-site additions and doubling down on spectacle, sound, and scale.

Founded by Ewan McVicar and the legendary STREETrave team in 2023, the seaside festival promises an unforgettable experience over the May Bank Holiday weekend (2nd—3rd May 2026).

Ewan McVicar, co-founder of Pavilion Festival, said: “Pavilion is about bringing something world-class to Scotland, right here on our doorstep, right here by the beach. 2026 is shaping up to be some show with MK headlining Saturday and Carl Cox on Sunday. This is just the beginning, though… we’ve got a massive second wave of artists coming.”Pavilion Presents Ewan McVicar & Friends on Saturday, 2nd - 3rd May 2026. Early bird full weekend tickets are just £90, with day tickets starting at £50.

Presale registration opens 10 am, Friday, 3rd October, with general tickets on Saturday, 4th October, both via Skiddle, with sign-up at skiddle.com/g/pavilion-festival-2026/.