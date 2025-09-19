Take That have today announced they will be hitting the road next summer with the return of one of their biggest and most iconic live shows: The Circus Live.

Originally staged in 2009, The Circus Live broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under 5 hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.

Now, more than 17 years later, Take That are ready to bring the magic back for a whole new generation of fans, and for those who were there the first time, with the chance to revisit one of the most groundbreaking live productions in UK pop history - bigger and bolder than ever!

The band said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”

Take That - The Circus Live - Summer 2026, will kick off at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on 29th May, with the band then playing a string of huge stadium dates around the UK & Ireland in Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, 2 epic nights at the London Stadium - where the band famously performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics - on 26th and 27th June, before heading to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for the final show on the 4th July.

Take That - The Circus Live - Summer 2026 Full Tour Dates:

Friday 29 May - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday 05 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday 06 June - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday 09 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday 12 June - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday 16 June - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 20 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 26 June - London Stadium

Saturday 27 June - London Stadium

Saturday 4 July - Dublin Aviva Stadium

The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will return as very special guests on all UK shows in 2026, alongside pop royalty, Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th September at 9.30am.