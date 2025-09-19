Gigs in Glasgow: Take That announce the return of 'The Circus Live' for summer 2026 and huge Hampden show
Originally staged in 2009, The Circus Live broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under 5 hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.
Now, more than 17 years later, Take That are ready to bring the magic back for a whole new generation of fans, and for those who were there the first time, with the chance to revisit one of the most groundbreaking live productions in UK pop history - bigger and bolder than ever!
The band said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”
Take That - The Circus Live - Summer 2026, will kick off at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on 29th May, with the band then playing a string of huge stadium dates around the UK & Ireland in Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, 2 epic nights at the London Stadium - where the band famously performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics - on 26th and 27th June, before heading to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for the final show on the 4th July.
Take That - The Circus Live - Summer 2026 Full Tour Dates:
Friday 29 May - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Friday 05 June - Coventry Building Society Arena
Saturday 06 June - Coventry Building Society Arena
Tuesday 09 June - Sunderland Stadium of Light
Friday 12 June - Glasgow Hampden Park
Tuesday 16 June - Cardiff Principality Stadium
Friday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium
Saturday 20 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 26 June - London Stadium
Saturday 27 June - London Stadium
Saturday 4 July - Dublin Aviva Stadium
The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will return as very special guests on all UK shows in 2026, alongside pop royalty, Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th September at 9.30am.