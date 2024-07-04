Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating the 10th edition of Tenement Trail on 12th October, the festival will announce the first wave of acts set to appear.

Headliners for the tenth edition of Tenement Trail are Declan Welsh & The Decadent West. Other artists confirmed today are: Aim For Two, Bottle Rockets, Dallas Love Field, Dutch Wine, Honey, Humour, Imogen & The Knife, Kilgour, Kuleeangee, Lacuna, Majesty Palm, Neon Waltz, Parliamo, Peach Crumb, PVC, Redolent, Slate, SLIX, The Era, The Pill, The Zebecks, TTSSFU and YESNOMAYBE.

Taking over Glasgow’s East End for 12 hours of music,Tenement Trail Festival pops up every October in venues including the Barrowland Ballroom, Saint Luke’s, BAAD, Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate and McChuills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans can expect to uncover the best up and coming bands and artists as they transcend to the top, with TT alumni including Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Yungblud and The Big Moon.

Declan Welsh & the Decadent West | Contributed

Headliner Declan Welsh said: “Tenement TV were the first ever people to put me on a festival line-up. They’ve been with me ever since so to headline Tenement Trail feels like a proper homecoming moment.

“Last time we headlined The Barras, the place was sold out and bouncing. There’s nothing like this city and that venue and we know we can give a set that no one else can. Excited is an understatement.”

Founder, Chae Houston said: “This is the tenth edition of Tenement Trail festival and we’re so excited to have Declan Welsh & The Decadent West on the bill. The band have been part of TTV and TT’s story for a decade and it’s exactly what this festival is all about… supporting local talent from the ground up. Their headline set is going to be one to remember!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the partnership, Senior Brand Manager for Tennent's Lager, Hazel Alexander said: "We are delighted to partner with Tenement Trail again in 2024, as part of our SpotLight Project which is investing 3.5% of Tennent’s Light’s profits into grassroots Scottish arts and culture.

“The SpotLight Project has seen funds support creatives in Scotland, including previous Trail alumni Bemz and Kitti. Supporting the music industry in Scotland is something we're extremely proud to do and we cannot wait to see Trail venues filled with local talent again this October.”