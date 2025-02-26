The Dare set to come to Glasgow West End venue next month

The Dare today announces new tour dates in Glasgow next month

The additional dates will follow a sold-out run of shows in November this year in celebration of his debut album What’s Wrong With New York?.

This March run will include headline shows across Bristol, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow in the UK, in addition to headline shows in London (Heaven), Brighton (The Arch) and Leeds (Belgrave Music Hall) next month. See full tour routing including EU shows below. Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday 31st Oct @ 10am local, and general sale on Friday 1st Nov @ 10am local.

What’s Wrong With New York?, recorded over the last year between The Dare’s home and studio in New York, features The Dare’s ubiquitous first single ‘ Girls ’ - now a bona fide hit with million streams to date - as well as the previously shared ‘ You’re Invited ,’ ‘ Perfume ’ and ‘ Good Time .’ The album includes further collaborations with Dylan Brady (100 gecs), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Dua Lipa), Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Chris Greatti (Yves Tumor, Yeule), Isaac Eiger (Strange Ranger) and more.

The album comes on the heels of a whirlwind few weeks for The Dare, who earned his first U.K. #1 alongside Charli xcx and Billie Eilish with their track ‘ Guess ,’ which he produced for the deluxe edition of Brat. He’s spent the summer opening for Charli at a slew of shows, most recently at her Boiler Room in Ibiza, as well as at her first-ever Brat live performances in New York and Los Angeles.

The Dare is the solo project of vocalist, songwriter and producer Harrison Patrick Smith. Bursting onto the scene with ’ Girls ,’ his much lauded The Sex EP drew widespread praise from critics and fellow artists alike.

His explosive live shows have sold out across North America and Europe, and his legendary DJ sets, honed at his signature downtown Manhattan party Freakquencies, have soundtracked parties for Gucci, Celine and many more. He has shared stages and collaborated with Charli xcx, Yves Tumor, Water From Your Eyes and a host of others.

UK and EU Tour Dates:

Mar 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands (Melkweg – Headline)

Mar 11 - Brussels, Belgium (Orangerie – Headline)

Mar 12 - Paris, France (Le Trianon – Headline)

Mar 14 - Milan, Italy (Santeria – Headline)

Mar 16 - Bristol, UK (Marble Factory – Headline)

Mar 18 - Dublin, Ireland (Vicar Street – Headline)

Mar 19 - Manchester, UK (New Century – Headline)

Mar 21 - Glasgow, UK (QMU - Headline)